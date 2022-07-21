Durant alum Meyer brings know-how to 2A finalist Wilton's staff

FORT DODGE — After putting in a record-setting performance as a collegiate pitcher at the University of Omaha, Kamryn Meyer high-tailed it home to coach a Wilton High School softball team that has now produced its own standout pitcher.

In its repeat trip to the state tournament, culminating in playing for the Class 2A state championship on Friday, Wilton has already improved upon its fourth-place finish of last season. Now the Beavers (29-6) set their sights on a title, going up against River Valley Conference rival Iowa City Regina (23-11), the No. 4 seed. In conference play, the clubs split two games this season.

Though West Liberty took the RVC South, Wilton and Regina are peaking at the right time as the Beavers entered as a six seed and handed No. 3 Logan-Magnolia its first loss of the season in the quarterfinals before upsetting second-seeded North Union to the tune of a 14-1 clobbering.

“I don’t think anybody thought we’d be playing in the championship game,” head coach Kortney Denkman said. “We’re shocking the state right now.”

In Meyer, Wilton not only has one of the best local products coming back home to pay it forward, but a hurler who put up stats at the collegiate level that stack up among the NCAA’s best.

"It's all a lot of fun," Meyer said. "Being at (UNO), I'm with all my friends and then I come back here, watching the girls make it to the state championship game is just awesome."

After going a combined 12-14 over her first two seasons pitching at the University of Nebraska Omaha, the Durant High School alum captured a first-team All-Summit League nod with a record-setting season for the Mavericks in the spring and returned to Wilton for her second season in the Beaver dugout.

"Playing at Durant, I knew the coaches at Wilton and my boyfriend is from there," said Meyer, an early education major. "So that's how I got in. And I talked to (head coach Kortney Denkman) and she said she'd love to have me on the staff and it just went from there.

"When I was in high school, we made it (to state) three out of five times. That was really cool as a player, but I think it's even a little bit cooler as a coach watching all the hard work the girls have put in all season pay off."

In 2022, Meyer ranked in the NCAA’s top 10 pitchers in ERA (1.14, 10th in NCAA), hits per seven innings (3.52, which was fifth-best in the country) and strikeouts (285, sixth-most).

The fact she is coaching at a rival to her alma mater, however, hasn't been lost on some.

"Everyone," Meyer said of the number of Durant people that give her a hard time about being on the staff at Wilton. "My brother is still in high school, so my mom plays the fence. She has to root for him, but she secretly cheers for me."

As a junior at UNO, she was Summit League pitcher of the week five times while appearing in 34 games, going 22-7 in just under 180 innings in the circle. She struck out 10 or more batters in 10 games, has two collegiate no-hitters and set the Mavericks’ single-game strikeout record with 18 only to set it again at 19 a few days later.

At Wilton, the Beavers’ staff was dealt a blow with injury keeping Grace Madlock from seeing the field as a junior.

Madlock was the top returner after the Beavers graduated Mila Johnson from the 2021 fourth-place squad of last season.

However, under Meyer’s stewardship, Charlotte Brown has blossomed into one of the best in Class 2A.

Also a state qualifier in cross country and track field, Brown ranks among 2A's most prolific strikeout arms. Heading into the state title game, Brown has struck out 245 batters this season, which ranks top five in 2A, as do her 27 wins and 197 ⅓ innings worked (second in 2A).

"It's been fun to build a different type of relationship with the players," said Meyer, a three-time all-stater at Durant. "They respect me and see what I do at school and can bring that back to Wilton.

"Charlotte pitched about 12 innings total prior to this year. They'll do anything to help the team, and that's what she's done this year. She's really stepped up. I couldn't have imagined her doing any better."

Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman believes Meyer may already be among the state’s best pitching coaches. That leaves her to handle the offense and to make sure everything else is in its right place.

With the Beavers clicking on all cylinders, Denkman’s focused on keeping her team loose through the state run, using kickball games and other activities to keep the mood light.

“The biggest thing for us has been to make sure the girls have fun,” Denkman said. “That’s been the theme for the week. Have fun. We’re doing some different things as a team outside of the games and it has seemed to help. We’re having fun being together and its been going our way.”

Offensively, the Beavers have found strength in numbers.

Peyton Souhrada’s .466 batting average is the highest among the Beavers. That ranks just inside the top 30 individually in 2A, yet Wilton’s mark of .390 as a team is fourth-best in its class, and the team has the second-most hits (385).

The Beavers can also mash, going for 23 home runs (fourth most in 2A). The club also ranks in top five in 2A in RBIs (238) and runs scored (302).

In Wilton’s march to state, it disposed of two of the class’s other top pitchers in Abby Hiatt of Logan-Magnolia and Emily Meyer of North Union, who had a combined 58 wins this season for their respective clubs.

While there wasn’t much of a question regarding the offense Wilton had coming into the season, it wouldn’t be in a position to capture its first state title in program history without Brown.

“I knew that our team was capable of this,” Brown said. “I was a little bit doubtful of myself because I was new to the whole pitching on varsity thing.”

And according to Brown, she wouldn’t be where she is without Meyer.

“Once we started rolling, I knew we could do this,” Brown said. “(Kamryn and I) are still growing closer as time goes on. She’s a great coach and calls great pitches.

“I couldn’t imagine this team without her.”