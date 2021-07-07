Durant rallies past Beckman

The Wildcats bunched four of their 10 hits together in the third, including the two-out hit by Rhoades that scored Halle Collier and the base hit by Meinert that brought Rhoades home with the tying run.

"I was pleased with the way it came together, especially to have the three and four hitters step up like they did and drive in those two runs," Bland said.

Durant collected hits from eight spots in the lineup, something that positioned the Wildcats to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth.

DeLong singled to open the inning and courtesy runner McKenna Rockow stole second, advanced on an Avery Paper sacrifice and scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.

The only Wildcat who did not collect a hit in the game was Head, who has led Durant in hits over the course of the regular season.

In addition to limiting Beckman to two hits over the final five innings with her work on the mound, she did contribute offensively when she put down a sacrifice that positioned the Wildcats to score their two runs in the third inning.

"It was a good total team effort," Bland said. "That's what it takes at this time of year."