E-P keeps pace in TRAC West softball race

PORT BYRON — With only a week left before its showdowns with Rockridge, the Erie-Prophetstown softball team has to keep taking care of its business.

Facing rival Riverdale in the first of two matchups this week, the Panthers kept pace with the Rockets in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division by besting the Rams 6-1 on Monday.

Now 12-1 with its 11th straight win, Erie-Prophetstown remains perfect in the TRAC West at 9-0. More importantly, the Panthers remain tied for the league lead with Rockridge (20-0, 9-0), a 12-0 winner over Morrison.

"I definitely think we have a chance against Rockridge," said E-P senior outfielder Emma Davis, "but with all of the games we have to play back-to-back, we have to focus on the next game."

In Monday's game, E-P got the jump on the Rams (11-10, 5-5) with three runs in the first two innings, with Davis (3-for-3, three RBI) driving in two runs in the top of the second for a 3-0 lead.

The opening inning saw the Panthers' Aylah Jones belt a lead-off single and score on a one-out knock by senior center fielder Jaden Johnson.

"We definitely look to start off strong and keep it going, make it comfortable for Aylah," said Johnson (2-for-3, three RBI). "She can sit back and relax, and do her job on the mound."

That is what Jones did, scattering six hits and recording 10 strikeouts to improve to 11-1. She retired 11 of the first 12 batters she faced, the exception being a lead-off single by Riverdale's Breckin DeLaRosa in the bottom of the second inning.

After scoring three runs against Riverdale starter Addie Secker (7-5), the Panthers made it 5-0 against reliever Kayleigh Hartson in the top of the fifth on an RBI double by Davis and a Johnson sacrifice fly.

"When Riverdale changed pitchers, we let our energy down a bit," Johnson said. "Then we got it back up and started rolling again."

The Rams did make it a 5-1 game in the home half of the fourth on a two-out home run by Alivia Bark. DeLaRosa and Hartson both went 2-for-3, but Riverdale was unable to cash in on any opportunities it got against Jones.

"Kayleigh came in and did a good job of holding them, but we didn't help her enough," Riverdale coach Randy Creen said. "We had two or three girls making some adjustments at the plate, but we needed to have all nine do it. We've got to be better at making adjustments in the batter's box."

Meantime, Erie-Prophetstown looks to maintain its current level of play ahead of next week's potential title showdowns with Rockridge.

"We can't be complacent," E-P coach Kerrie McDonnell said. "We have to keep playing at our level."

