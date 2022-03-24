E-P rallies, but Rocks score in seventh to win home softball opener

The Rock Island softball squad got to hit the Frances Willard Field diamond for the first time in 2022, and a stern challenge awaited it on Thursday.

Two days after their matchup with reigning IHSA Class 1A state champion Rockridge was rained out, the Lady Rocks took on another Three Rivers Conference power in Erie-Prophetstown.

On a cold day, the Panthers put the heat on the hosts by scoring twice in the top of the seventh to tie the game. However, Rock Island responded in its half of the inning to earn a 4-3 walk-off victory.

After Bella Allison singled with one out in the home half of the seventh, she stole second to get in scoring position. That set the table for senior catcher Gabby Taber, who singled to left-center field to bring in the speedy Allison with the winner.

"I was thinking base hit up the middle, that scores a run," said Taber (2-for-4). "I always feel confident when Bella gets on and I come up. I know she's going to score."

Now 2-1 on the young season, the Rocks were just happy to be back on their home field for the first time since winning a Class 3A regional title on the same diamond last June.

"We really wanted to get a home game in," said Taber. "Not playing Rockridge on Tuesday really bummed us. We always look forward to a good game with them."

Taking on an Erie-Prophetstown club that is now alongside Rockridge in the Three Rivers West Division after winning or sharing the last two TRAC East titles, the four-time defending Western Big 6 champions got pushed hard down the stretch.

Trailing 3-1 and down to their final three outs, the Panthers (1-1) got new life when Mya Jones singled with one out. The next batter, Jaylynn Hamilton, roped a triple that eluded the diving effort of Rocky left fielder Jozie Kerr to make it a one-run game.

Hamilton then scored on an error to tie the game before Rock Island pitcher Delia Schwartz (2-0) dug in and retired the next two batters. She allowed five hits and recorded nine strikeouts in seven innings.

"The way we played for our second game, I'm happy," said E-P coach Kerrie McDonnell, whose club had opened with a 2-1 win over 2021 Class 1A Elite Eight qualifier ROWVA-Williamsfield this past Monday behind junior Aylah Jones' one-hit, 14-strikeout gem.

On a much chillier day, Jones (1-1) scattered eight hits and allowed a pair of walks but recorded eight strikeouts and pitched strong after allowing a pair of first-inning runs.

"Aylah pitched a great game," said McDonnell. "After the first inning when they scored two, that could've changed things, but we settled in and she pitched great. This whole team, we're never going to settle. These girls have a lot of fight in them."

Indeed, the Panthers made it a 2-1 game when senior catcher Jaden Johnson (2-for-3) belted a one-out solo home run in the top of the fourth.

"E-P's a good team," said Rock Island coach Chris Allison. "Their pitcher (Jones) threw a great game, and they got hits when they needed them."

In the first inning, Johnson doubled with two outs but was left stranded. Rock Island then struck for its first two runs as Taylor Pannell doubled on the first pitch, stole third and scored on an Allison groundout, subsequently followed by Campbell Kelley's two-out RBI single.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Rocks got what at the time looked like a crucial insurance run when Kelley (2-for-3, two RBIs) homered to lead off the inning and give her squad a 3-1 lead.

"When I go up to hit, I don't think about hitting home runs," she said. "I know what we need, and when we need it. We definitely knew this was not going to be an easy game, that we'd have to fight until the end."

