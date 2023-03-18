A pair of area softball squads blazed new or unfamiliar trails last season.

The Erie-Prophetstown softball co-op walked a path not taken in over two decades, winning its first IHSA regional title since 2000 and just the second in its history.

The Ridgewood co-op broke new ground by winning its first regional championship in Class 1A.

Both clubs were unable to get past the sectional round, but last season's success has given each the impetus to work harder to build on what they did last spring and take it to a higher level.

The Spartans (25-6) dropped a 4-3, nine-inning heartbreaker to Peru St. Bede in the 1A Williamsfield Sectional semifinals. The Panthers (15-4) did earn their first sectional victory, but were eliminated with a 10-1 loss to eventual 2A state champion Rockridge in the Tremont Sectional title game.

"There's definitely an excitement here," Erie-Prophetstown coach Kerrie Tenboer-McDonnell said. "We've talked about how last year set the bar high for us, about how many years in a row we couldn't get past the regional final and how we finally broke through.

"The goal every year is to get to state. We hope to keep working towards that, and take the next step."

Ridgewood coach Renae Leander has similar hopes for her squad, perhaps even loftier one as the Spartans lose only two senior starters, including first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference outfielder Hallica Warren-Anderson (.307, 32 runs, 25 RBIs, 24 stolen bases).

A second-place finish in the LTC with a 16-2 league mark — one game behind eventual Elite Eight qualifier Biggsville West Central — provides Leander's club with extra motivation.

"We're looking for another deep postseason run," she said. "Coming off two tough losses (to Princeville and West Central) out of the five we had going into the postseason, those two really weighed on the girls. They know their potential, and they want to be the team to bring an LTC title to Ridgewood.

"The first day of practice, I stood in a gym full of eager softball players, and every one of them has won a regional at the IESA or IHSA levels. At the end, we want to be the best we can be."

Among the top returners for the Spartans is junior pitcher/infielder/outfielder Mya Brown. An Illinois Coaches Association second-team 1A All-State pick last spring, she batted .366 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 30 RBIs and compiled a 14-4 record with a 1.67 earned-run average and 244 strikeouts.

Also back is sophomore infielder/pitcher Clara Franks. She batted .388 with eight doubles, 21 RBIs and 35 runs and 16 steals to go with a 4-0 pitching mark.

"We've got our entire lineup back except for Hallica Warren-Anderson and (outfielder) Brook Jones," Leander said. "Last year was eye-opening for them. This is a very cohesive team, with a ton of alumni helping out, and they love the community support and breaking records."

Like Ridgewood, E-P is coming off a second-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. The Panthers went 9-2, with both losses coming to Rockridge.

Unlike Ridgewood, the Panthers were hit harder by graduation, losing four seniors. That included ICA second-team All-State outfielder Jaden Johnson (.500, eight doubles, 23 RBIs) and first-team All-TRAC West outfielder Emma Davis (.406, six doubles, 18 RBIs, 21 runs).

But by no means is the cupboard bare at Erie-Prophetstown, with Tenboer-McDonnell noting a new high for numbers with 47 players suiting up this spring.

Leading the group of returners is senior pitching ace Aylah Jones. The second-team ICA 2A All-Stater posted a 14-4 mark with a 1.38 ERA and 164 strikeouts while batting .327 and scoring 22 runs.

"We have a good group remaining, with Aylah back for her final year," Tenboer-McDonnell said. "Our goal is to learn from every single game, and move forward. We've got great things happening for E-P softball right now, and for the future."