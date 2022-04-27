E-P rolls past Geneseo for its eighth straight win

GENESEO — In two weeks, the Erie-Prophetstown softball team could have a chance to play for a conference championship.

Tied for first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with reigning IHSA Class 2A state champion Rockridge, the Panthers continue to build momentum for their early May league matchups with the Rockets.

Facing a Geneseo High School club coming off back-to-back Western Big 6 Conference wins over Sterling and United Township, Erie-Prophetstown rolled to a 10-0, five-inning victory Wednesday, its eighth win in a row.

Junior pitching ace Aylah Jones continued her dominant season for E-P (9-1) by tossing a three-hitter and notching 12 strikeouts out of the 15 outs she recorded.

"We like to play the bigger teams, to see how we can do," said Jones, who also went 2-for-3 with a solo home run. "We're all pretty confident."

With a spate of early-season rainouts forcing the Panthers to play a busy game schedule before regionals begin in mid-May, that makes it easy for E-P to stay in the moment and not look ahead to playing Rockridge.

"I think we've got just three practices the rest of the (regular) season," said Jones. "Right now, we're taking it game by game."

Erie-Prophetstown coach Kerrie McDonnell echoed her star pitcher's sentiments.

"It'd be nice to have a day to work on things, but with the spring we've had, it's just good to get to play games," she said. "This week, it's a long week, but it's been great. We're starting to get in a flow here."

Prior to Wednesday's game, the Panthers notched TRAC West wins over Morrison and Orion; they play the Fillies again today before closing their busy week with a conference crossover matchup with Bureau Valley.

"We're not thinking that far ahead," McDonnell said of her club's two matchups with Rockridge on May 9 and 12. "We've got a lot of games to play before we see them, and we're trying to improve before then."

In the first two innings Wednesday, Jones struck out the first six batters she faced, but Geneseo starting pitcher Katelyn Emerick held firm with four strikeouts in that stretch. Emerick also worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the second.

However, E-P quickly adjusted and got on the board with four runs in the top of the third, taking advantage of two walks and a hit batter that loaded the bases. Freshman shortstop Jaylynn Hamilton followed with a two-run single to get the Panthers on the board.

Before the inning was over, Mya Jones scored on an error and Mekenzie Loechel's sacrifice fly scored Hamilton for a 4-0 E-P lead.

"We thought Geneseo would be more of a solid hitting team, but Aylah was doing a good job throwing strikes," said Hamilton, who was celebrating her 15th birthday Wednesday. "I feel like we're really starting to come together and believing in ourselves more."

The Panthers tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth, then put up another four-spot in the fifth inning as Sydney Schwartz and Jones both hit solo home runs, followed by RBI singles by Jaden Johnson and Jaiden Oleson.

Johnson went 3-for-3 and scored three runs, with Schwartz going 2-for-3 and Oleson driving in two runs.

"We've had to use multiple pitchers in previous games, and we've done a good job keeping people off-balance," said Geneseo assistant coach Jena Avea, who was substituting for an absent Bob Pettit. "Today, it was a bit different."

Meantime, Erie-Prophetstown looks to move on from Wednesday's win and keep building momentum for what it hopes is a pair of TRAC West title showdowns in two weeks' time.

"We're excited and ready to play Rockridge," said Hamilton. "I believe in our team."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0