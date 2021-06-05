E-P softball again falls in regional title game

"Aylah's been great for us on the mound," Tenboer said. "I knew going into the postseason that the ball was going to be in her hands. She's done a phenomenal job for us, and she's got a bright future ahead of her."

The Hawks (23-6) got a strong outing from junior hurler Mia Trampel. She tossed a four-hitter with three walks and 11 strikeouts. However, the third-seeded Panthers had opportunities for an early breakthrough.

In the top of the first inning, Jones worked a lead-off walk and moved up to second base with just one out after an Emma Davis sacrifice bunt, but Trampel retired the next two batters.

In the third, E-P had an even greater opportunity, not just to score, but to have a big inning.

With one out, Sydney Schwartz walked and Jones and Davis followed with singles to load the bases. Again, Trampel put out the fire by getting Mya Jones to ground back to her, initiating a home-to-first double play to keep Erie-Prophetstown off the scoreboard.

"We had the bases loaded with our three and four hitters (Mya Jones and Scott) up," said Tenboer. "The next thing, one pitch and they're out of the inning with a double play. We never got as good an opportunity to score after that."