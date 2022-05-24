E-P wins sectional softball thriller

For the Erie-Prophetstown softball team, winning its first regional championship in 22 years is not enough.

Now, the Panthers find themselves one more win away from making history with its first sectional title.

A two-out single by senior outfielder Jaden Johnson in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Aylah Jones with the winning run as the Panthers topped Brimfield-Elmwood 2-1 Tuesday in an IHSA Class 2A Tremont Sectional semifinal thriller.

"I've been in those kind of high-pressure situations before," said Johnson, who had two hits. "I was working on this kind of situation (Monday) night with my hitting coach, Trey Hannam. Just hit behind the runner. Do that, and get the job done."

Erie-Prophetstown (15-3) could find itself matched up with Three Rivers West Division rival Rockridge for the third time this spring.

The Panthers advance to Friday's 4:30 p.m. championship game here and await the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between the Rockets (30-0) and host Tremont (19-5).

"We're for it, if the time comes," E-P coach Kerrie McDonnell said. "If we play like we have been, anything can happen."

"We were excited to win the regional championship," Johnson said, "and now we want to win a sectional championship."

In addition to scoring the winning run, Jones did her usual splendid job in the pitching circle. Now 14-3, she tossed a four-hitter with two walks and 15 strikeouts.

"I didn't feel any down moments (Tuesday)," she said. "I felt like I stayed strong throughout the game."

Jones took a no-hitter into the top of the fourth before the Lady Indians (17-7-1) got back-to-back one-out singles from Kierra Johnson and Ella Florey. However, Jones got a pair of strikeouts to escape unscathed.

At the same time, B-E hurler Maddie Hessing was just as strong. Hessing was perfect through three innings and took a no-hitter into the fifth.

B-E did achieve its breakthrough in the following inning when Vanessa Jackson belted a lead-off double. A one-out single by Marisa Unes scored courtesy runner Marra Seibert to put the Lady Indians up 1-0.

"I knew I had my defense behind me," Jones said, "and that our bats would get going."

It did not take long for the Panthers to respond, though. Mya Jones belted a lead-off double in the home half of the fifth, then took third on a Jaylynn Hamilton ground out and scored on a Jaiden Oleson bunt to tie the game.

"Multiple times, we've responded well," McDonnell said of her club's quick response to its 1-0 deficit. "That's been huge for us."

The Panthers did get runners on in the sixth and seventh, but were unable to capitalize. The eighth inning was a different story.

"We're ready for this, to continue to have fun," McDonnell said. "We're taking it one game at a time and proving we can play with the best of the best. We want to continue to do that."

