ALEDO — To say the least, the Mercer County softball team’s three games this week have not come easy.

Following a one-run loss at United Township and a two-run win at Stark County, the Golden Eagles geared themselves for another challenge when they hosted fellow Lincoln Trail Conference contender Ridgewood.

Sure enough, Wednesday’s LTC matchup here at the Apollo Diamond came down to the wire. After breaking loose for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, MerCo had to hold off a final Ridgewood rally to preserve a 3-2 victory.

The win keeps the Golden Eagles (14-3) perfect in the Lincoln Trail at 7-0 as they sit behind first-place Abingdon-Avon (12-5, 9-0) in the win column. A-Town had edged Annawan-Wethersfield 6-5 on Tuesday.

“We talked with the girls about heart, and they came together and played for each other today,” Mercer County coach Dustin Murray said. “Our motto this year is ‘Fly As One.’ Today, we flew as one.”

Trailing 1-0 after a first-inning RBI single by Gabby Dean gave the Spartans (11-5, 7-3 LTC) the early lead, MerCo struggled to break through against Ridgewood’s junior pitching ace Mya Brown.

Brown allowed five hits and one walk and notched 15 strikeouts. However, the Spartans left nine runners stranded, including a bases-loaded situation in the top of the fifth inning.

“It’s definitely frustrating when you have a really talented pitcher like Mya. It’s important that we learn (offensive) production and getting it more consistently,” said Ridgewood coach Renae Leander, whose club let a three-run lead slip away in the seventh in a 7-5 loss to MerCo last Tuesday at Alpha.

“Winning the LTC is a big goal of ours, and we still believe it’s up for grabs. But at the end of the day, we’re building for the postseason.”

The decisive sixth inning began when Liv Gillespie singled to open the inning. Riley King quickly followed with a triple to score Gillespie and bring the teams even.

“Riley made a great adjustment and put the ball into the right-field corner to tie it,” Murray said. “When you put the ball in play, good things will happen.”

After Madi Frieden was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners, junior first baseman Gabby McPeek was able to get just enough of a Brown offering to push the ball through the infield to score King.

Frieden took advantage of a defensive lapse to come in from second and put the hosts up 3-1.

“I’m not going to lie, it was a little dink off my bat, but it went in the middle of people and scored two runs,” McPeek said with a laugh. “It was not a good hit, but it worked really well. She (Brown) is a really good pitcher, and I knew I needed to go up and hit the ball.”

That extra run was huge for MerCo, as the Spartans tried to battle back in the top of the seventh.

Clara Franks was hit by a pitch to open the inning, then was moved into scoring position by Becca Lindsey. With two outs, Dean (2-for-4) singled in Franks for her second RBI of the day.

However, MerCo freshman hurler Elsie Cook was able to close the door and finish her own complete-game performance in which she recorded 10 strikeouts to move to 11-3.

“With this game, we knew we’d have to come in and fight, and that’s exactly what we did,” Cook said. “We were hoping our bats could get rolling, and better late than never. I can’t be more proud of everyone on the team; they did all the hard work behind me.

“Our defense really showed up to not only do the job, but to excel at it.”