PEORIA — Featuring two future in-state Division I starting pitchers battling on the mound, Friday’s Class 3A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional softball final between Geneseo and Pontiac started with a bang.
The Lady Leafs jumped on Pontiac’s Illinois-committed junior Regan Krause for a first-inning unearned run, but the Indians hit right back as senior Illinois State commit Amanda Fox launched a three-run home run against Geneseo senior pitcher Delaney Ostrowski, who will play at Northern Illinois.
That frame proved to be pivotal as Pontiac went on to win 4-2, capturing its first sectional title since 2005.
Geneseo (24-11) played toe-to-toe with the 31-4 Indians, who ended the season as the top-ranked team in 3A by the Illinois Coaches Association.
GHS coach Pat Mitchell said his Leafs came prepared. They were just the second team all year to take a lead against Krause, who improved to 16-0 following Friday’s victory at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
“They’re a good time, and ranked where they are for a reason,” said Mitchell, whose team beat Pontiac 4-1 earlier this season but did not face Krause, who was dealing with injury and returned for postseason. “They’ve got the pitching to go with it and just scratched out a few runs.”
Geneseo took a 1-0 lead after Ostrowski’s two-out single turned into a double with a Pontiac error in right field. Bailey Mitchell, who finished 3-for-3, knocked in courtesy runner Hannah Dunk to capitalize on the error.
In the bottom half of the opening frame, Ostrowski (16-6) hit Addison Masching, and Alyssa Fox followed by legging out a bunt to reach base. Then Amanda Fox, a lefty, smashed an opposite-field homer to quickly quell Geneseo’s early advantage.
Coach Mitchell was proud how his team took the early lead, but it may have been a little too amped up at that early stage.
“We took our shot and didn’t get it done,” said Mitchell. “They grabbed the momentum right back. And that was the frustrating part. We got the momentum early.”
Ostrowski went six innings and struck out five, walking none.
Mitchell was proud of how his team competed each at-bat.
“We had a couple opportunities with a girl on second with one out and didn’t get her in, but that’s the way this game plays,” he said.
Each team had six hits in the game. Geneseo left four on base to Pontiac's two.
Amanda Fox replaced Krause after four innings, and Eden McAvoy started the fifth with a single. Pinch runner Kenadie Buysse’s elusive baserunning on a groundout contributed to her eventually scoring on a Cora Varland RBI sacrifice.
A one-out double by Bailey Mitchell presented Geneseo a good shot to tie the game, but the Leafs would not reach base again against Amanda Fox, who finished out the game with Krause ready to re-enter if necessary.
Neither Pontiac pitcher walked a batter, with Krause striking out four and Fox whiffing two.
Pontiac added a fourth run when Alyssa Fox started the bottom of the sixth with a single and eventually scored on a one-out Sydney Barnett RBI single.
“You’ve got to take advantage every time you get it,” said Mitchell. “That one run plays big. Chasing two as opposed to chasing one changes your whole strategy. But hats off to them. I’ll be interested to see what they do from here.”
Pontiac extended its program win total record with the victory. Krause’s mom, Amy Krause, coached the team to its first sectional title in 2005.
Current Pontiac coach Nicole Hayner complemented Geneseo after the two teams met again in the postseason.
“Geneseo’s become a rivalry game for us,” Hayner said. “One of our assistant coaches (Sara Solberg) had coached with Geneseo a long time ago. This is a team that we want to beat, regular season or postseason.”
Mitchell said out of his team’s 11 losses, 10 were against teams ranked in their state’s top 10. The team can also be proud of adding its first regional title since 2016.
“You feel sorry for the seniors, because they don’t get another shot at it,” Mitchell said. “But we’ve got a lot of juniors in this group, and I hope the young girls got to see what it takes to be a champion.”