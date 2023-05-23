EDGINGTON — With last year's regional semifinal matchup with Mercer County still fresh in their minds, the Rockridge softball team came ready to do battle.

Facing the Golden Eagles for the first time in just over a year in Tuesday's Illinois Class 2A Rockridge sectional semifinal, the Rockets got the battle they anticipated from first-time regional champion MerCo.

Ultimately, a four-run blast-off in the bottom of the first inning was enough for Rockridge, which tacked on two late insurance runs to secure a 6-1 victory and a spot in Friday's 4:30 p.m. sectional championship game.

"Mercer County is a team that's played well all year," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "Our first time through the order, we had a great approach at the plate. After that, our approach just went out the window. I'm happy about the win, but we still have a lot to work on."

After spotting Rockridge a first-inning four-spot, MerCo freshman pitcher Elsie Cook dug in and held the line, and the Golden Eagles (26-8) finally broke through against the Rockets' senior ace Kendra Lewis in the top of the fourth.

Senior shortstop Madi Frieden (2-for-3) singled to open the inning, moving to third on a passed ball and stolen base before scoring on a one-out double by Hallie Schreurs.

"Playing a program like Rockridge and with what they do, our kids didn't flinch once," said Mercer County coach Dustin Murray. "They wanted to toe the line and give it all they had. What Madi has done for this program can't be described in words."

MerCo had a chance to cut deep into the Rockets' lead in the top of the sixth when Frieden singled with one out and Gabby McPeek reached on an error. However, a delayed steal attempt with two outs ended with Frieden being thrown out at third base.

Rockridge then turned around and added its two insurance runs in the home half of the inning on back-to-back one-out RBI singles by Lewis and Kori Needham.

"Getting the out on that delayed steal got our energy up and got everyone pumped," Lewis said. "Getting those supporting runs, as a pitcher you always appreciate the extra support."

Of the play, Murray said: "We were trying to get some plays in motion. Did I think Madi was out? No. But sometimes in life, things don't bounce your way."

Now 34-1 and winners in 99 of their last 100 games, the Rockets got the ideal start when senior shortstop Payton Brown led off the bottom of the first by adding to her Illinois single-season home run record with her 26th.

"We had our approach going in, and we wanted to stick to it," said Brown (2-for-4). "Our first time through the lineup, we did a good job of it. We hunted our pitches and went after them, and that's why we put up a big four-run inning."

Following Brown's lead, Taylor Dieterich doubled with one out and later scored on an error. On that same play, courtesy runner Charley Perkins had scored on a successful bunt by Cierra Bush prior to an errant MerCo throw. Mikaylin Hofer ended the inning with an RBI single to score Bush.

"Payton really started it off for us," said Hofer (3-for-3). "She did her job and gave us a lot of energy."

Still remembering last year's 6-4 win over the Golden Eagles in the 2A regional semifinals, also at the Rockridge High School diamond, the Rockets did not want to leave anything to chance.

"We definitely prepared for them at practice, and we came out with our energy high," said Lewis, who tossed a four-hitter and struck out nine Eagles to improve to 21-0. "It was a fun game. That's what we live for."

After Schreurs' RBI double got MerCo on the board in the fourth, Lewis reared back and retired Madi Campbell-Baker on a foul pop and then struck out Kaylee Grey to limit the damage.

"I definitely wanted to stop the bleeding," she said. "Our defense cleaned it up after that, and Daytonah (Downing) did another great job behind the plate."

While two-time reigning state champion Rockridge awaits the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Riverdale (22-7) and Tremont (17-7), Mercer County looks back on an historic season in which it set a single-season record for victories.

"It (Tuesday) didn't turn out like we wanted to, but I'm proud of the girls, what they accomplished and the way they battled today," Murray said. "After that bumpy first inning, Elsie settled in and for a freshman, what she did was awesome."