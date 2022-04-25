Ebner resigns as Alleman softball coach after 16 seasons, state title

Alleman High School softball coach Mike Ebner resigned Monday after 16 seasons as the head coach, the school announced in a release.

Ebner was with the program for 32 years which included a Class 2A state title in 2013-14. His career record was 265-159-5.

"Alleman High School thanks Mike Ebner for his dedication to our girls softball program," interim athletic director Mike Tracey said in a news release. "His tenure was the longest of any coach in the history of our softball program.

"The leadership and guidance that Mike provided will be missed. Mike is the most underrated coach in Alleman's athletic history. Combining girls softball, girls basketball and football, Mike coached in 10 state championship games."

Ebner's softball state title in 2013-14 was the Pioneers' sixth state title in program history, the most of any sport at the school.

But after enrollment at the school declined and numerous administration changes took place, the softball team was unable to field a team this spring due to a lack of numbers.

The school still plans to field a team in 2023 if participation increases and a search for a new head coach is now underway.

Tracey announced that Ebner will continue to be an assistant coach on the girls basketball team under coach Steve Ford.

