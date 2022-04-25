Ebner resigns as Alleman softball coach after 16 seasons, state title

Alleman High School softball coach Mike Ebner resigned Monday after 16 seasons as the head coach, the school announced in a release.
Ebner was with the program for 32 years which included a Class 2A state title in 2013-14. His career record was 265-159-5.
"Alleman High School thanks Mike Ebner for his dedication to our girls softball program," interim athletic director Mike Tracey said in a news release. "His tenure was the longest of any coach in the history of our softball program.
"The leadership and guidance that Mike provided will be missed. Mike is the most underrated coach in Alleman's athletic history. Combining girls softball, girls basketball and football, Mike coached in 10 state championship games."
Ebner's softball state title in 2013-14 was the Pioneers' sixth state title in program history, the most of any sport at the school.
But after enrollment at the school declined and numerous administration changes took place, the softball team was unable to field a team this spring due to a lack of numbers.
- UPDATED: Man on meth stole, crashed car in river with elderly Davenport man inside, killing him, authorities say
- LeClaire fatal boat crash trial: Thiel case goes to closing arguments, then jury
- Thiel takes witness stand in fatal LeClaire boat crash trial: Other boat 'kind of lost control'
- Counselor, mentor, coach, educator, cop: Pleasant Valley High School resource officer honored for role in saving students' lives
- Two Davenport men face federal child pornography charges
- Former Valley Bank executive fined $500 for her role in scheme to defraud SBA
- LeClaire double-fatal boat crash trial: State rests, defense begins
- Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel announces 2022 entertainment lineup
- Scott County jury convicts Davenport probationer who battered a woman with a tire iron
- Black box reveals Thiel boat was going nearly 57 mph seconds before fatal LeClaire crash
- Prep track and field: Drake Relays form chart
- Coss: Dunsworth will be remembered more as 'a genuine man' than for titles
- Moline police encourages Quad-Cities to party responsibly on 'Snoop D-O-Double G Day'
- More trails, new ice rink? What the future may hold for Davenport parks and recreation
- Announced battery-operated aircraft facility catches Rock Island city officials off guard
The school still plans to field a team in 2023 if participation increases and a search for a new head coach is now underway.
Tracey announced that Ebner will continue to be an assistant coach on the girls basketball team under coach Steve Ford.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!