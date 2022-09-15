Edwards takes over as Assumption's softball coach

Tyler Edwards has been in leadership positions for most of his professional career.

He oversees a wealth management division at Quad City Bank & Trust. He served as school board president at Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf.

Now, he inherits the reins of the most successful softball program in Iowa over the past seven years.

Edwards, 37, was named Thursday as Davenport Assumption High School’s softball coach, replacing Ron Ferrill who stepped down last month to take the head coaching job at Division II Truman State University.

“I’m pretty confident,” Edwards said. “If I do one thing, I overprepare for everything that I do. It is part of my DNA. I’ve already started preparing for next year.

“By the time the season comes along, we’ll be ready and we’ll have a plan in place.”

Edwards, originally from Muscatine and a 2006 St. Ambrose University graduate, is no stranger to Assumption’s program. He has been a head coach with the Future Lady Knights youth softball program for the past four years and was Ferrill’s top assistant this past season.

During Assumption’s run to the Class 3A state championship game, Edwards did a significant portion of the game-planning.

“I learned a ton from Ron throughout this past year and was able to dig up a lot of things,” Edwards said. “Toward the end of the year, I started incorporating some of my coaching philosophies into it.”

The Knights will continue to play a fast and aggressive style, Edwards noted.

“We’ll put pressure on other teams to make mistakes and our pitching is always solid,” he noted. “I’m confident we’ll be able to put up the runs and continue to do a great job with our pitching.”

Edwards admits there is some pressure following Ferrill.

The Knights have gone 262-29-1 the past seven seasons with four state championships (2017, ’18, ’19, ’21) and three other top-three finishes.

“Honestly, it was a pretty big advantage to go to state and experience that because that’s whole another animal,” Edwards said. “Being in Fort Dodge and getting that first time test run, before I take on a team that I feel has high potential to go right back there again, helped me tremendously to give me the confidence to take over the team.”

Coming off a 36-win season, the Knights have to replace their all-state battery of Bella Nigey and Sydney Roe along with shortstop Maddie Loken.

Assumption, though, returns a good core with outfielder Jessie Wardlow, first baseman Helen Sons, designated player Abby Odean and No. 2 pitcher Leah Maro.

“Being around the upperclassmen this last year has given me the opportunity to learn some of their tendencies and learn how to communicate with them and make them better players,” Edwards said.

Edwards has spent a substantial amount of time working with Assumption’s eighth and ninth grade classes, which have had success at the lower levels.

“The one great thing Ron did was he continued to have the seniors develop the younger players,” Edwards said. “He’s prepared the younger players to play at a higher level because he was giving them opportunities throughout the season to play at that high level.

“I’m confident the girls are going to be able to continue to do that.”