GENESEO — The first half of the 14-game Western Big 6 softball schedule would end for Geneseo and Sterling with one of them alone in first place.

Meeting for the first time this season, the Lady Leafs and the Golden Warriors entered Tuesday's matchup at the J.F. Edwards Complex sharing the Big 6 lead at 6-0 as each looked to cap a perfect seven-game opening stretch.

For a time, it looked like Sterling would be the one to keep its unbeaten conference record intact as it used a five-run fifth inning to go up by six. Instead, the Leafs turned the tables with eight runs in their half of the fifth and held on for a wild 9-7 victory.

"We know our dugout can be loud, and the talk in our dugout (going to the bottom of the fifth) was to stay up and stay loud," Geneseo senior outfielder Jaelyn Lambin said. "We knew we could do it."

Lambin did her part to light the fuse for Geneseo (13-3, 7-0). Going 2-for-4 with five RBI she hit a pair of home runs, both of which came during the Leafs' decisive eight-run turnaround.

After hitting a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the fifth, Lambin came up with the bases loaded and Geneseo trailing 6-4 and promptly delivered a grand slam to put the hosts on top to stay.

"My previous two at-bats, I was 0-for-2," she said. "I wouldn't say those were in my head, but I knew I had to get it started. I was going up there thinking base hit, getting something started."

Another key blow in the fifth was a two-run double by senior right fielder Madi Scott, who went 2-for-3.

"When we got behind 6-0, I feel like our attitude was pretty down, and (Sterling) capitalized on that," Scott said. "We had a talk, and Coach (Bob) Pettit brought us up a bit. We got our energy high, which helped us out, and our bats came around."

Prior to Lambin's two-homer fifth, Scott and left fielder Sienna Frank did their best to encourage their teammate.

"Jaelyn was not discouraged, but she was a bit down," Scott said. "Sienna and I talked to her and brought her up; we told her she'd do good in her next at-bat. She hit that first home run, and it was all up from there."

Geneseo's offensive outburst, which included a 3-for-4 performance from Sidney Spindel and a pair of doubles from Payton Stohl, enabled it to withstand some bumpy play in the field.

The Leafs committed six errors, which helped fuel the fire for the Golden Warriors (10-4, 6-1) and enabled them to build their sizable lead.

However, Sterling was unable to mount a sizable response to Geneseo's eight-run outburst.

"They got that eight-run inning on us, and things changed," said Sterling coach Donnie Dittmar, who got two RBI apiece from Sienna Stingley and Marley Sechrest. "They got hot, and we didn't."

Senior pitcher Tara Bomleny did her best to weather the storm. She allowed six runs in six innings, but none of them were earned. She gave up a walk and six hits with seven strikeouts to improve to 12-2.

"I had confidence in our hitting, so I just kept working on staying in my zone and not letting those errors affect me," Bomleny said. "I knew we could come back. When Jaelyn hit that first home run, we went absolutely insane, and we never stopped going insane after that.

"I really feel like we've come together, and we're playing for each other and keeping each other up."

Now, the second half of the Western Big 6 season looms as the Leafs continue pursuit of their first Big 6 softball crown.

"Even a few years ago, we said this year would be one of our greatest," Lambin stated. "We've beaten everyone now (in the first half), and this team believes we can do that again."