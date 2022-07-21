Emergence of young players has Assumption on doorstep of another title

FORT DODGE, Iowa — After Davenport Assumption polished off its fourth state softball championship in five years last July, Ron Ferrill said his program was at a critical crossroads for its dynasty to continue.

Five-year contributors and Division I signees Olivia Wardlow and Anna Wohlers were gone. So too were seven other seniors.

Assumption had a strong nucleus returning in the pitching circle and at two key infield spots, but there was an abundance of unknowns elsewhere around the diamond coming into the season.

Even after a tumultuous 1-5 start in Mississippi Athletic Conference play, the Knights' so-called role players have turned into reliable performers.

As a result, Assumption is playing for a Class 3A championship at 2:30 p.m. Friday against top-ranked Mount Vernon at the Rogers Sports Complex.

"We talk about it every year with our kids that we should never be rebuilding, just reloading," Ferrill said. "That's why I constantly bring eighth and ninth graders that maybe aren't ready to be here with us so the lights aren't too big when they get the chance.

"We do that to make them hungry, to look out on the field and see the girls they're playing behind and looking up to as well."

Pitcher Bella Nigey, catcher Sydney Roe, first baseman Helen Sons and shortstop Maddie Loken had plenty of big-game experience under their belt.

The rest of its lineup did not.

Junior Jessie Wardlow has blossomed into a first team all-MAC outfielder. Junior Abby Odean has gone from hitting .273 in 22 at-bats a year ago to .447.

Junior Izzy Krogman came into the state tournament batting better than .380 and the team's second-leading run producer.

Junior Callie Miller didn't solidify the starting spot at third base until midway through the season, but has come up with a hit and made several nice defensive plays in two games at the state tournament.

Senior Emily Yattoni started Assumption's rally in the quarterfinal win over Ballard with a hit in the third inning from the No. 9 spot.

"It's basically a brand new team," Sons said. "A lot of our role players from previous years have really stepped up this year and become key players, and our younger kids have brought so much energy.

"This group of girls is just special. We're so close this year."

Ferrill said Assumption wouldn't be in this position if those younger players didn't emerge throughout the season.

"I view us as a program, not a team," he noted. "We do things in a way that helps us constantly reload. This year, they've done it and earned the right to be here."

The challenge is finishing off the task.

Assumption (36-8) understands it will see a motivated Mount Vernon squad seeking to get payback from last year's final, a game in which the Mustangs led for good chunk until the Knights rallied for a 10-5 win.

Mount Vernon (35-4) starts six seniors and two juniors.

"We've got to make sure we come with a lot of energy, stay focused, stick to the game plan and execute," Loken said.

The Mustangs chased Nigey in last year's final before Leah Maro came on in relief and kept them at bay.

Nigey has been dynamite in the postseason with five wins and just two runs allowed.

"I'm going to come in with a focus and try not to repeat what happened last year," she said.

Ferrill understands anything less than Assumption's best probably won't be enough to hoist the championship trophy.

Mount Vernon pitcher Jenna Sprague sports a sub-1 ERA and the Mustangs are among the top defensive teams in the state.

"Mount Vernon is coached as good as any team in the state," he said. "Where we can pressure some teams into mistakes, that's going to be much more difficult to do against them.

"It is going to be a battle. We're going to have square a few balls up to get through them."