Erie-Prophetstown hopes pandemic doesn't slow momentum

Throughout most of the 2010s, Erie-Prophetstown softball built itself up as one of the area's top programs.
Having reeled off seven consecutive winning seasons, E-P has consistently been on the verge of a postseason breakthrough, reaching the 2A regional finals the last five years. Each time, though, the Panthers were frustrated in their bid for a second plaque to go with the 2000 club's Class A regional championship.
The most recent of the regional runner-up clubs was last spring's team, which finished 22-9 and captured the Three Rivers Conference East crown, going 10-2 to top Sterling Newman, which reached the Class 2A super-sectional. E-P's run ended with a 4-3 loss to division rival Princeton in the Alleman regional final.
With several key players back, E-P seemed primed to break through that barrier to start the new decade. The cancellation of the spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic put those aspirations on hold, but the Panthers are still in a good place talent-wise as they look to continue their rise.
"We're expecting great things for the future, and although it's hard to think about it now, I know I'm super-excited for the future," said E-P coach Kerrie Tenboer, who had enjoyed a successful debut season last spring following in the footsteps of predecessors Bob Phelps (62-28 in three years) and Roger Ellerbrock (55-27 and three regional-final appearances in three seasons).
"Especially after ending last year on a hard note, we were coming back with the fire to get a regional title; we were super-excited for this season. Even with losing this year's seniors (outfielders Kaitlyn Collins and Emily Jenkins, infielder Kaitlin Hanrahan and shortstop Erica Thulen), all of whom we'll miss greatly, we're still a very young team."
A consistent top-flight hitter and fielder for Erie-Prophetstown, Thulen was coming off a junior campaign in which she batted .475 with 13 doubles, eight triples, two home runs, 35 runs and 34 RBIs. She earned all-state honors from the Illinois Coaches Association.
Even with Thulen set to graduate, the Panthers will have plenty of talent when they return to the diamond in 2021. Sophomore outfielder Jaden Johnson earned ICA All-State honors as a freshman, hitting .478 with 12 doubles, five triples, three homers, 29 RBIs and 42 runs scored.
The junior trio of pitcher/utility player Corrie Remley, catcher Ady Scott and third baseman Makenzie Glassburn, along with a strong freshman class, has E-P poised to maintain its standing as a conference power. That group could potentially help the team take the next step in the postseason, although Tenboer hopes a missed season does not slow her club's momentum.
"We're confident with who we have," she said. "I know a lot of the girls are doing as much as they can at home. It'll definitely be a challenge going forward; we'll see how they respond next year."
Still, like all spring sports coaches, Tenboer feels bad for her seniors missing out on their final season of high school softball.
"I know Erica had talked a lot about really wanting to win a regional championship," the former Morrison standout said. "It's been really hard to go through this. We were ready to go, and we were expecting to play our early games when we found out school was delayed (coming out of spring break) on a Friday. Little did we know that would be the last practice."
