Erie-Prophetstown hopes pandemic doesn't slow momentum

Throughout most of the 2010s, Erie-Prophetstown softball built itself up as one of the area's top programs.

Having reeled off seven consecutive winning seasons, E-P has consistently been on the verge of a postseason breakthrough, reaching the 2A regional finals the last five years. Each time, though, the Panthers were frustrated in their bid for a second plaque to go with the 2000 club's Class A regional championship.

The most recent of the regional runner-up clubs was last spring's team, which finished 22-9 and captured the Three Rivers Conference East crown, going 10-2 to top Sterling Newman, which reached the Class 2A super-sectional. E-P's run ended with a 4-3 loss to division rival Princeton in the Alleman regional final.

With several key players back, E-P seemed primed to break through that barrier to start the new decade. The cancellation of the spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic put those aspirations on hold, but the Panthers are still in a good place talent-wise as they look to continue their rise.