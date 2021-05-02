Erie-Prophetstown off to blistering start

"She's batting leadoff for us and is playing phenomenal right now," Tenboer said. "Sydney Schwartz is a freshman who's split time between outfield and shortstop, and she's played in every game for us and is doing very well."

It was Schwartz who had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh against Kewanee after E-P had scored four times in the sixth to overcome a 7-3 deficit. Two other younger Panthers, the junior pair of utility player Mya Jones (.500, six runs, six RBIs) and second baseman Emma Davis, have been instrumental in their team's fast start.

Another junior, outfielder Jaden Johnson, was a key cog in the E-P lineup in 2019 and has continued her strong play following the one-season layoff, batting .533 and driving in nine runs.

Senior Corrie Remley has picked up where she left off after a 10-win campaign during the Panthers' 22-9, conference-championship season of 2019. She has a pair of wins, including a perfect game in last Friday's 16-0 romp past Morrison. Classmate and catcher Ady Scott is batting .444 with eight RBIs.

Up next for Erie-Prophetstown on Tuesday is TRAC East rival Princeton, the team that nipped the Panthers 4-3 in the 2019 IHSA Class 2A Alleman Regional title game. That was the fifth straight regional-final loss for E-P.