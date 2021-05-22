Erie-Prophetstown softball stays hot, edges Orion

"She was throwing the ball good and hitting her spots. We knew this was going to come down to the wire. They just happened to have a couple of timely hits back to back."

A two-out single by Aylah Jones (2-for-3) ignited the Panthers' fifth-inning rally. She came in to score on a double by Emma Davis, and then Jaden Johnson followed with her own two-bagger to bring in Davis and give E-P its first lead.

"I'd been having quality at-bats all day; I worked the count full both times (before the RBI double) and had a walk and a hit-by-pitch," Johnson said. "I was just waiting for my pitch. Getting back-to-back hits was big for us, to keep our energy going."

E-P senior pitcher Corrie Remley (6-2) kept her energy levels up throughout a complete-game gem as she tossed a four-hitter and allowed just the one unearned run with no walks and six strikeouts.

Orion had runners on first and second with one out in the top of the sixth, but Remley was able to put out the fire and maintain the lead.

"I knew we'd start hitting the ball eventually," she said of her teammates' late outburst. "The last few games, we've been starting off slow, but we pick it up. I felt like today was a great team win; whenever I started to get down on myself, my teammates were there to pick me up."