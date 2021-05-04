Errors cost Geneseo softball against Sterling

GENESEO — The Geneseo softball team faced its toughest test of the softball season so far in conference action against a seasoned Sterling squad on Tuesday night at J.F. Edwards Complex.

And that experience came in handy for the Golden Warriors (5-0, 3-0 WB6) who prevailed with a 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs (7-1, 2-1) in a matchup of unbeaten teams.

Geneseo got the scoring started in the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run from junior Maya Bienman to put the Maple Leafs up 1-0.

Sterling answered in the bottom half as Riley Dittmar reached base on an error. Lauren Jacobs came up and put down a sacrifice bunt to move Dittmar over to second. Dittmar rounded to third on the play, and the throw went over the head of third baseman Lauryn Wildermuth. Dittmar scored on the play.

In the same inning, Jordan Bryant hit an RBI double to score Amayia Hernandez from second and pitcher Elizabeth Plumbo added to the rally with a two-run home-run to make it 4-1.

That sequence of events ultimately cost Geneseo the game, but coach Pat Mitchell was calm afterward and understood that the loss is a learning experience for his team, which has only four returning seniors and 13 freshmen and sophomores who are getting their first taste of varsity experience.