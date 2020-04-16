Estes aims to give Sherrard softball some stability

SHERRARD — The last few years has seen the Sherrard softball head-coaching post turn into a revolving door of sorts.
Keith Estes, who will be the Tigers' fourth head coach in four seasons, is bound and determined to halt that recent trend.
"When I talked to (Sherrard athletic director Michael Applegate), one of the big things was that when I decided to take the job, it was not something I was going to try out for just a year," Estes said. "The key to any good program is that you've got to have longevity; if you want to build a program, you've got to be around for several years. This is all about the girls.
"If you have turnover every year, it's hard for the girls to buy into a (coaching) philosophy if it's always changing. At every open gym and practice we were able to get in, I could see the girls buying into our philosophy."
Estes, whose daughter Bailey played her prep softball at Alleman before graduating two years ago, knows a few things about longevity, having been a part of the Heartland Havoc organization for more than a decade.
After serving as an assistant with the Havoc '00 squad under Chris Johnson and then Brian Maraden for nine seasons, he got his own Heartland squad at the 8-under level two years ago and coached that team to an ASA state title and a third-place finish at the USSSA National Tournament last summer; they are set to move up to the 10-U level this summer.
Before taking the Sherrard job, Estes had never coached softball at the high school level. It was some of the parents of his former Havoc players who encouraged him to throw his hat in the ring when Rick Bertelsen stepped down after last spring's 11-20 finish.
Bertelsen's daughter Katie, a former pitching great and Class 1A state champion at United, stepped down after coaching the 2018 season due to job-related scheduling conflicts; Katie Bertelsen had replaced Mike DeLoose, who resigned after winning 130 games and three 2A regional titles from 2013-17.
"I had a couple of parents whose kids had previously played there reach out to me," he said. "I have a son (Tyler) who's still a senior at Alleman, so I wanted to wait a year, but things all fell into place."
One of those former players, Karsen Elgas, is one of his two volunteer assistant coaches, both of whom are former Tiger standouts. The other is Riley Strandgard, who starred at Sherrard before putting together a solid Division I softball career at Illinois State University.
Rounding out the new coaching staff will be Mike Hutton and former Alleman pitching standout Amanda Lambrecht.
"One of my biggest things is breeding confidence," said Estes. "You have to have confident players who feel like they're the best ones out on the field. I could see that every day; I could see them buying into what we're doing."
With the start of the spring sports season on hold for at least the next several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Estes still feels that what he and his coaches are instilling will take root, especially with the younger Tigers.
"The worst part, if there is no season, is that I feel bad for the seven seniors we have on the team," he said. "I knew coming in, there'd be a few obstacles in the first year, but I never saw this coming. As a program, no matter what happens, we're going in the right direction. It's the seniors I feel the worst about. I hope we can get through this."
