Estes aims to give Sherrard softball some stability

SHERRARD — The last few years has seen the Sherrard softball head-coaching post turn into a revolving door of sorts.

Keith Estes, who will be the Tigers' fourth head coach in four seasons, is bound and determined to halt that recent trend.

"When I talked to (Sherrard athletic director Michael Applegate), one of the big things was that when I decided to take the job, it was not something I was going to try out for just a year," Estes said. "The key to any good program is that you've got to have longevity; if you want to build a program, you've got to be around for several years. This is all about the girls.

"If you have turnover every year, it's hard for the girls to buy into a (coaching) philosophy if it's always changing. At every open gym and practice we were able to get in, I could see the girls buying into our philosophy."

Estes, whose daughter Bailey played her prep softball at Alleman before graduating two years ago, knows a few things about longevity, having been a part of the Heartland Havoc organization for more than a decade.