MUSCATINE, Iowa — Davenport West coach Jake Schumann could tell in the opening inning that Saturday would be a good night for the Falcons even though they ended the inning down by a run.
Muscatine’s Morgan Hogenson laid down a sacrifice bunt in the first and instead of throwing to the plate Davenport West got the out at first base.
“That was the play that made the difference,” Schumann said. “We wanted an out to stop momentum; we didn’t care if they scored because it was the first inning. If that was us two weeks into the season we would have tried to make the play at the plate.
“I thought that was a big play on our part to keep our composure.”
The Falcons played mistake-free softball Saturday night to knock off the higher-seeded Muskies, 6-4, Saturday at Kent Stein Park in the Class 5A Region 7 regional semifinal. Davenport West will play at No. 10 Dubuque Hempstead in the regional final at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Sara Weisrock threw 6 1/3 innings for the Falcons and allowed just three runs. She pitched five scoreless innings after allowing two runs in the opening frame.
“Sara threw like a senior tonight,” Schumann said. “She pitched really well and got ahead for the most part.”
Freshman Kaylie Caldwell smacked a home run for the Falcons (26-15) to tie the game in the second inning, and eighth-grader Kaitlyn Powell drilled an RBI single to give them the lead for good. West added to its lead with two more runs in the third inning and an insurance run off a Muscatine error in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead.
“They out-hit us and we made a few mistakes that cost us a run here or there,” Muscatine coach Jason Stoltzfus said. “Sometimes that’s the way it happens."
However, the Muskies rallied in the bottom of the seventh. Kaylynn Salyars and Brittni Lloyd both found their way on base, and Catie Cole ripped an RBI double to pull Muscatine (27-14) within 6-4.
But, Caldwell struck out Muscatine’s Kaylie Reynolds with runners on second and third to seal the deal for Davenport West.