ELDRIDGE — Tucked in rural southeast Iowa and in a conference which does not garner much statewide respect, it is easy for Louisa-Muscatine's softball program to get overlooked.
The Falcons have beefed up their weekend tournament schedule this summer to expose themselves to better competition and get their name out there.
Ranked eighth in the latest Class 2A state rankings, Louisa-Muscatine upended top-ranked Durant, 3-1, and 5A Ames, 6-1, on Friday in the opening day of the Denny Johnson Classic hosted by North Scott.
"The schedule is a big deal this year," outfielder Maddie Mashek said. "We need to be ready for regionals, and I love playing those schools because it challenges our team and gives us something to push for.
"We're not worried about losing. We want to make sure we're prepared, and the best way to do that is to get good teams on our schedule to learn more about our team and what we need to work on."
Coach Bryan Butler's team scrimmaged the likes of Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Jefferson during the spring season.
In addition to coming to North Scott, L-M (15-2) is in weekend tournaments with 4A and 5A schools the next three weeks at Oskaloosa, Muscatine and Iowa City.
With no doubleheaders in the Southeast Iowa Conference, L-M plays about every night of the week. That leaves limited practice time.
"So the good teams expose our weaknesses, and that tells us what we need to work on," Butler said.
L-M was 27-6 last season, losing in the regional semifinal to Pella Christian.
Other than all-state infielder Randyn Carter, the Falcons returned everyone from that team. They have three reliable pitchers — Isabelle True, Kylee Sanders and Hailey Sanders.
Hailey Sanders earned the win over Durant, and Kylee Sanders backed it up with a complete game against Ames. The only two setbacks this season have been to 5A 15th-ranked Muscatine, 3-2, and Durant last week, 5-2.
Butler has six juniors in his program who have been contributors since their eighth-grade season — Mashek, True, Mariah Pugh, Katie Hearn, Katie Koppe and Mallory Hohenadal.
True launched a three-run homer in the victory against Durant. Mashek had two hits and drove in three versus Ames.
"We've always been known as a young team, but most of us are juniors now," Mashek said. "This is an experienced team, and we've all been playing since we were 7 years old."
Butler admitted the win over Durant, a program which has built a tradition of success the last decade under Steve Hopkins, was big.
Opponents have become believers of the Falcons. Hopkins hopes the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union puts Durant and L-M in different regions when the pairings are released June 18.
"L-M is a quality program, one of the best in 2A," Hopkins said. "I think we're right there as well. To be in the same region would be a disservice.
"If I want to see them again, hopefully it is at the state tournament."
That is the goal for both programs.
While Durant has been a regular at the state tournament recently, L-M is trying to reach that level in the postseason.
"I feel like we have the pieces," Butler said. "If we just continue to come in here every day and work hard, take advantage of the opportunities given to us and continue to coach the kids up, hopefully we're prepared come July and we're playing our best ball."
In other early games Friday at the tournament, Durant edged Linn-Mar 2-1 and North Scott beat Ames 5-4.