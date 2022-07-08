Falcons register 20 hits in regional semifinal win

LETTS — During the past several years, the Louisa-Muscatine High School softball team has felt the pressure in the postseason with a high ranking attached to its name.

The Falcons are flying a bit under the radar this summer and they are just fine with that.

After a 10-run win over Camanche in the regional quarterfinal, Class 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine compiled 20 hits — 19 of them singles — in a 15-6 triumph over Van Buren County in a regional semifinal Friday night.

“I feel like we’re more relaxed, honestly,” senior outfielder McKenna Hohenadel said. “We play because the game is fun and that’s how we used to play when we were kids, but sometimes you lose that when you get to high school. We’ve brought that back this year — playing loose and enjoying the game.”

Everybody in the Falcons’ lineup contributed to this one.

Jersey Lessenger was 5-for-5 with four RBIs. Hohenadel, Kenzie Kissell and Morgan Stecher each had three hits for L-M, which scored in five of its six at-bats.

Pitcher Piper Brandt and Madilyn Eichelberger each had two hits as every spot in the L-M lineup reached base at least once.

“We have hitters one through nine,” senior Brynn Jeambey said. “In previous years, we’ve got to rely on a few hitters here and there.”

Eight of the nine starters in L-M’s lineup are hitting between .314 and .452. It also has plenty of speed at the top and bottom of the lineup.

A four-run third inning gave L-M an 8-2 cushion, but Van Buren County retaliated with four runs in the top half of the fourth to get back within two.

Ivy Davison smashed a two-run homer off the scoreboard in right-center.

"I was (real) close to putting (Davison) on with first base open, but I wanted to give Piper the chance to put her down," L-M coach Bryan Butler said. "I got greedy and should have played smart softball there."

The Falcons were not concerned.

"We knew we were hitting the ball hard," Hohenadel said. "We knew we had the bats to back it up."

L-M sucked out any suspense with a five-run fifth inning. Lessenger and Brant had run-scoring singles and Hannah Kissell delivered a two-run single.

The Falcons recorded 17 singles before Kenzie Kissell had their only extra-base hit of the night with a double in the sixth inning.

“My hits came from the momentum of the team,” said Lessenger, who had five hits in a game for the first time in her career. “Our hitting was really good tonight, up and down the lineup everybody was putting the bat on the ball.”

Brant worked around nine Van Buren hits to strike out 14 in a complete game win.

The victory moves the Falcons (24-8) into a regional final Monday night at home against 15th-ranked Cardinal of Eldon (22-12), a 3-0 winner over Durant.

“They’re just playing so loose right now,” Butler said. “They don’t hardly feel any pressure. I was feeling pressure this game after we let them back in it, but I’m not sure they do.”

After it state championship season in 2018, L-M came into the season the past three years with a top-five ranking next to its name. It created what Hohenadel called “unnecessary pressure.”

“When you are under the radar like we were this year, it just allows you to understand nobody is expecting the world out of you,” she said. “It is just more fun.”