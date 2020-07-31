Falcons' Sanders overwhelms Northeast in high school finale

FORT DODGE, Iowa — With an eight-run cushion, nobody on base and two outs in the seventh inning Friday afternoon, Louisa-Muscatine assistant coach Nathan Koppe came out to the pitching circle.
It was a succinct conversation with pitcher Hailey Sanders and the infielders.
“He just said he wanted to do this one last time with me,” Sanders said. “He’s been calling pitches for me since I was a freshman.”
Trying to fight back tears, Sanders pieced together a gem in her final game in a Falcon uniform. The Northern Iowa recruit spun a two-hitter and struck out 14 in second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine’s 8-0 triumph over fourth-ranked Northeast in the Class 2A consolation game at the Rogers Sports Complex.
Sanders, named to the all-tournament team, finished with 39 strikeouts and yielded only seven hits in the three games.
“She’s hands-down the best pitcher we saw all year,” Northeast coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “We hadn’t seen anybody who throws as hard as she does with the movement she has. It gave us fits.”
It capped a memorable career for Sanders. She helped the Falcons register their third consecutive top-three finish at state, quite a feat for a program which never had been to the state tournament before 2018.
Sanders accumulated 69 pitching wins and 784 strikeouts for her career. She shared pitching duties throughout her career until the past two seasons.
“My motto the whole tournament was to leave it all on the field for myself and teammates,” Sanders said. “My screwball, especially, was working very well. That has been an on-and-off pitch throughout the season, but it was spot-on this week.”
One bad inning cost Louisa-Muscatine (20-6) an opportunity at playing for a third straight title Friday. Ogden used a four-run sixth inning to upend the Falcons in the semifinals.
“I challenged the girls to dig deep and finish strong,” Louisa-Muscatine coach Bryan Butler said. “Third place is outstanding. The girls played a lot looser this game, put runs on the board and Hailey was dominant in the circle.”
Makenna McDonald and Madison Kluever had the only hits for the Rebels (20-4).
While they were outscored 18-1 in the last two games by the state’s top-two ranked teams in 2A, the fourth-place finish was the highest in program history.
“We made school history which is something I’ve always dreamed of,” McDonald said. “As a senior, it is pretty awesome. It is just cool to be here, and anything is better than last place.”
Northeast loses four senior starters in McDonald, Bree Mangelsen, Claire Abbott and Audrey Morris. Still, the foundation is in place for the Rebels to be viable contenders next summer.
“I saw a lot of young Rebels walking the fences — kids in elementary and junior high,” Eversmeyer said. “They got to experience what it is all about, too.
“We’re excited to keep building on this.”
