Falcons' Sanders overwhelms Northeast in high school finale

Sanders accumulated 69 pitching wins and 784 strikeouts for her career. She shared pitching duties throughout her career until the past two seasons.

“My motto the whole tournament was to leave it all on the field for myself and teammates,” Sanders said. “My screwball, especially, was working very well. That has been an on-and-off pitch throughout the season, but it was spot-on this week.”

One bad inning cost Louisa-Muscatine (20-6) an opportunity at playing for a third straight title Friday. Ogden used a four-run sixth inning to upend the Falcons in the semifinals.

“I challenged the girls to dig deep and finish strong,” Louisa-Muscatine coach Bryan Butler said. “Third place is outstanding. The girls played a lot looser this game, put runs on the board and Hailey was dominant in the circle.”

Makenna McDonald and Madison Kluever had the only hits for the Rebels (20-4).

While they were outscored 18-1 in the last two games by the state’s top-two ranked teams in 2A, the fourth-place finish was the highest in program history.

“We made school history which is something I’ve always dreamed of,” McDonald said. “As a senior, it is pretty awesome. It is just cool to be here, and anything is better than last place.”