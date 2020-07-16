Falcons squeeze their way past Blue Devils

Davenport West's softball team clobbered Davenport Central by run rule in back-to-back games earlier this week. Neither contest reached the fifth inning.
The Falcons were two outs from being eliminated by the same team on Thursday evening at Brady Street Stadium.
Trailing for most of the game, West pushed across two runs in the top half of the seventh inning to survive a 4-3 tussle with Central in a Class 5A regional opener.
"We were in our heads too much at the beginning of the game," West third baseman Abbey Smith said. "We were thinking too much."
West scored the tying and eventual winning run on a ball that was hit about 5 feet in front of home plate.
Down 3-2 and with Kaylynn Sparks at third with one out, Smith received the squeeze sign. She got the bunt down, and Sparks slid in at home plate before Central pitcher Mya Verdon could make the diving tag.
Verdon got up and tried to make a play on Smith at first. The ball sailed into right field, and Smith continued running to score the go-ahead run.
"I was pretty confident in myself (to get the bunt down) because I feel I do pretty decent under pressure," Smith said. "We had to get that run in.
"I never looked to see where the ball was. I was looking at our coaches the whole time and just kept going. It worked out."
Pitcher Rylee Rommel recovered from a sluggish opening inning to throw six scoreless frames, including a 1-2-3 seventh, to secure the win.
West (6-14) advances to play 11th-ranked Dubuque Hempstead in a regional semifinal Saturday night.
"I don't know if we underestimated them, but we weren't expecting (Central) to come out as strong as they did," Rommel said.
Winless in the Mississippi Athletic Conference this year, Central (1-18) strung together four first-inning hits. Verdon had a two-run single and Cleah Phillips knocked in a run.
Verdon made that lead hold up until the seventh.
"One or two plays here or there makes a big difference," Central coach Matt Verdon said. "(Our girls) rebounded big time from Monday.
"It was one game and our kids were more locked in."
The game featured two of the youngest teams in the MAC. Of the 29 players on the two rosters, Sparks is the only senior. Central starts seven eighth- and ninth-graders.
"I hope they stick with it and work hard in the offseason," coach Verdon said. "You've got to put the time in to get better. They're a pretty good group of kids."
West has dealt with its share of growing pains this season. The Falcons started 0-11 and were run-ruled in eight of their first nine games.
Since then, coach Steve Saladino's team has won six of its last nine.
"We've got great, great kids and they've gotten better," Saladino said. "I think they just felt a lot of tension tonight. It is a group of kids who never have had that kind of experience, never been there.
"We weren't relaxed at the plate."
Sparks and Kaitlyn Powell each had two hits for the Falcons, who stranded 10 baserunners, had two thrown out at third base and another at home.
West faces a much steeper challenge Saturday in Hempstead.
"We're young and inexperienced so the more we can play now, the better off for us," Saladino said. "I just want that experience."
Rommel said there was a valuable lesson in Thursday's victory.
"I think this win shows the younger kids to push through until the end," she said. "It was very intense in the dugout and we had to pick each other up."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!