Falcons squeeze their way past Blue Devils

Davenport West's softball team clobbered Davenport Central by run rule in back-to-back games earlier this week. Neither contest reached the fifth inning.

The Falcons were two outs from being eliminated by the same team on Thursday evening at Brady Street Stadium.

Trailing for most of the game, West pushed across two runs in the top half of the seventh inning to survive a 4-3 tussle with Central in a Class 5A regional opener.

"We were in our heads too much at the beginning of the game," West third baseman Abbey Smith said. "We were thinking too much."

West scored the tying and eventual winning run on a ball that was hit about 5 feet in front of home plate.

Down 3-2 and with Kaylynn Sparks at third with one out, Smith received the squeeze sign. She got the bunt down, and Sparks slid in at home plate before Central pitcher Mya Verdon could make the diving tag.

Verdon got up and tried to make a play on Smith at first. The ball sailed into right field, and Smith continued running to score the go-ahead run.

"I was pretty confident in myself (to get the bunt down) because I feel I do pretty decent under pressure," Smith said. "We had to get that run in.