CAMANCHE, Iowa – West Burlington surprised more than ninth-ranked Camanche with a fast start Friday.
The Falcons may have surprised themselves a bit, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning on their way to a 4-0 shutout of Indians in an Iowa Class 3A regional softball semifinal game.
"We have not been a good early-game hitting team, but we came out and made good contact and were able to get a couple of runs across," West Burlington coach David Oleson said. "It was nice to jump out and get a comfortable lead. That allowed everybody to relax."
Falcons pitcher Lauren Summers never gave the Indians that chance.
The eighth-grader kept Camanche off balance throughout much of the three-hit shutout with an effective rise ball, striking out eight batters and walking one.
Summers retired the final 12 batters she faced, including striking out the final four, to send West Burlington into Monday’s 7 p.m. regional final at top-ranked Davenport Assumption, which blanked Monticello 12-0 in its semifinal match up.
"We couldn’t do a lot with the rise balls she was throwing. We were hitting a lot of balls up, a lot of pop ups, fly balls," said Camanche senior Madi Parson, who recorded one of the Indians’ three hits.
The Indians had their opportunities, but missed a chance to answer the three runs West Burlington put on the board in the top of the first.
In the bottom half of the inning, Cam Carstensen doubled and Parson followed with an infield single, but Camanche was unable to score.
The Indians did not advance another runner past first base until Hanna Nissen opened the bottom of the fourth inning with a single up the middle and was safe at second when Abby Beal reached on a fielder’s choice.
A pop up, a strikeout and a fly ball to center ended what proved to the final chance for Camanche (31-10).
"We just weren’t able to get anything going offensively," Indians junior Tarah Wehde said. "It was a tough night."
Both halves of the first inning set that tone.
The first five West Burlington batters reached base, beginning when leadoff hitter Kenna Davis reached second on a single to left and an error.
Abby Kellen took first on a third-strike wild pitch, and Maddy Stutsman, who would add an insurance run with a solo homer in the seventh, followed by a reaching on a fielder’s choice as the Falcons (25-11) loaded the bases.
Alycia Jackson followed with a two-run single that gave West Burlington the only runs it needed.
"The stars kind of aligned in that first inning and that alignment didn’t help us. They came out swinging and the ball was bouncing around a lot. It seemed like everything was just out of our reach," Camanche coach Kevin Roling said.
"We’ve scored runs all season, 250 of them, but we couldn’t get the hit or two we needed. If we could have gotten a run or two back right away, it could have changed things, but that was not meant to be."
That moves West Burlington forward into a rematch with an Assumption team it lost to 11-3 in a tournament at Muscatine.
"We know what we’re getting into," Oleson said. "Just like this game, in the postseason anything can happen."