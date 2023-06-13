Making program history last spring with its first IHSA regional championship, the Ridgewood softball co-op took the next step in 2023.

Prior to repeating as Class 1A regional champions, the Spartans captured their first Lincoln Trail Conference crown. Going 17-3 in the league, Ridgewood (27-7-1 overall) edged Mercer County by a game for the title.

When the LTC announced its all-conference softball roster, the Spartans had the most selections of any team with seven of its players being honored, including three first-team picks.

Coincidentally, Ridgewood's first-team trio of junior pitcher/infielders Mya Brown and Clara Franks and sophomore outfielder Gabby Dean had also been rewarded with spots on the Illinois Coaches Association's 1A All-State team.

Fellow Spartans earning All-LTC recognition were junior Becca Lindsey (second team) and the honorable mention trio of Kerigan Lewis, Taylor Pace and Alexia Yarbrough.

Runner-up Mercer County capped a 26-8 season with a Class 2A regional championship, the first in its history; the Golden Eagles' postseason run ended with a 6-1 sectional semifinal loss to eventual state champ Rockridge.

Altogether, MerCo had five of its players earn All-LTC recognition, including the first-team duo of senior shortstop Madi Frieden (also an ICA All-State standout) and freshman pitching ace Elsie Cook.

The duo of junior Riley King and freshman Natalie Thomson were second-team honorees for the Golden Eagles, with another junior, Hallie Schreurs, earning honorable mention.

A regional finalist in 1A, Annawan-Wethersfield (17-14) did not have any first-team all-conference selections. The Titans did have four second-team honorees, a group that included junior pitcher Sophie Nimrick.

Position-player honorees for A-W were seniors Kennadi Rico and Jaydn Wise and junior Paige Huffman.

Galva struggled to a 2-21 finish in '23, but the Lady Cats did have a pair of All-LTC honorable mention honorees in Ava Anderson and Libby Anderson, both of whom also earned ICA All-State honors.