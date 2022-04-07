First-year coach Dearing looks to main A-W softball's positive trend

Having spent the last four seasons in its dugout as head JV coach, Anthony Dearing has grown very familiar with Annawan-Wethersfield softball.

So when he was tapped to succeed Jason Burkiewicz as the Titan varsity coach, Dearing felt more than ready for the task.

"Jason's oldest son plays travel ball, and Jason didn't want to miss out on that," said the 1997 Kewanee High School graduate. "I've been with the girls for the last four years and know their styles. We want to go further than we did last year and fight for the LTC title again."

Last spring, the Titans capped an 18-5 campaign by winning their first outright Lincoln Trail Conference championship and just the second IHSA regional title in the co-op's history, the first coming in 2011.

That run ended with a 1-0 loss to LTC rival ROWVA-Williamsfield in the Class 1A sectional semifinals. The Cougars would go on to reach the Elite Eight for the first time.

"That was a tough game to lose," said Dearing. "It's given the girls the motivation to want to go farther this year."

Losing just one senior from last year's roster in first baseman Erin Forsythe, the Titans return the talent to not only repeat as LTC champions but to make a lengthy postseason run.

That includes senior pitching ace Daci Hier. The Augustana College-bound Hier posted 16 of A-W's 18 wins last spring in addition to a 1.41 earned-run average and 148 strikeouts.

"We want to send her out on a good note," Dearing said. "She's a great competitor who's also at the top of her class (academically). Having people like Daci makes my job easier."

In addition to Hier, Annawan-Wethersfield is bolstered by the return of such standouts as the junior duo of infielder Kennadi Rico and outfielder Jaydn Wise and sophomore infielder Paige Huffman.

"It's nice to have that much talent back," said Dearing, "and not have to start from scratch. We've got a pretty good group back, and we're looking pretty solid right now."

So far, A-W's biggest opponent seems to be the early-spring weather.

After playing twice in the first week of the season — scoring a pair of 11-0 wins over Henry-Senachwine and Fulton — the Titans did not return to action until this past Monday, when they edged Earlville 3-2. Wednesday's 5-1 win over Ottawa Marquette has A-W off to a 4-0 start.

"I've watched the forecast, and every time I looked at it, it seems to get worse," quipped Dearing. "The girls have gotten to rest a bit, but looking to the long run, we need to play some games."

