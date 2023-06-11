The recently completed IHSA softball season saw several area teams enjoy tremendous success.

Leading that group is Rockridge, which capped a 38-1 campaign by becoming just the third team in Illinois history to win three consecutive state championships after topping Beecher 7-1 in the Class 2A title game at Peoria.

Winners in 102 of 103 games over the last three seasons, the Rockets joined Alleman (1992-94 in Class A) and Cobden (2008-10 in 1A) as the only squads to pull off a state-championship three-peat.

Also in 2A, Mercer County took home its first regional championship, highlighting a 26-8 season by the Golden Eagles. Riverdale capped a 22-8 campaign with its second regional crown in the last three years.

Bringing home a Class 3A regional championship was Geneseo, the finishing touch on a 29-9 season that saw the Leafs win the Western Big 6 Conference title for the first time.

Something else those four squads have in common is their representation on the Illinois Coaches Association's all-state teams for the 2023 season. Each of those clubs have at least one first-team selection.

Rockridge has two first team ICA honorees in 2A as Payton Brown and Kendra Lewis both got the nod.

The Illinois State-bound Brown led the Rockets with a .578 batting average and belted an IHSA single-season record 27 home runs. She also had team highs of 58 RBIs and 77 runs and added 13 doubles, two triples and 10 stolen bases.

Lewis seconded Brown in terms of average (.568) and RBIs (57) and had a team-best 22 doubles and four triples along with 14 home runs. In the circle, the Wisconsin-committed Lewis compiled a 25-0 record with a 1.46 ERA and 194 strikeouts. For her prep career, she is a perfect 67-0.

Joining that duo on the 2A ICA all-state first team are a pair of senior shortstops in Mercer County's Madi Frieden and Riverdale's Alivia Bark.

Frieden sparked the Golden Eagles' offense with a team-best .596 average, 16 doubles, seven home runs, 48 RBIs and 49 runs along with three triples and 25 stolen bases.

Likewise, the Wisconsin-committed Bark was the prime offensive mover for the Rams this spring as she led the way with a .574 average, 18 home runs, four triples, seven steals, 48 RBIs and 50 runs along with 12 doubles.

In Class 3A, Geneseo senior center fielder Jaelyn Lambin got the first team nod. Like Riverdale's Bark, Lambin ended her career as her team's career home run leader.

This season, she launched 14 home runs to go with a .398 average, nine doubles and team highs of 52 RBIs, 60 runs and 12 steals. Lambin's efforts helped the Leafs to their first regional title since 2019.

Ridgewood trio earn 1A second team kudos: Not only did the Ridgewood softball co-op repeat as Class 1A regional champions, the Spartans (27-7-1) went 17-3 to edge Mercer County by a game for their first Lincoln Trail Conference crown.

While it did not have any ICA first team honorees, Ridgewood did have three of its top players earn second team kudos in 1A.

The Spartans' junior duo of Mya Brown and Clara Franks shined both in the pitching circle and at the plate, while sophomore outfielder Gabby Dean provided additional offensive punch for the LTC champs.

Brown posted a 17-6 pitching mark with a 2.00 ERA and 238 strikeouts in addition to hitting .425 with 17 doubles, six homers, 42 RBIs, 42 runs and 20 stolen bases.

Franks was 10-1 in the circle with a 3.20 ERA and 88 Ks and also batted .411 with seven doubles, 16 RBIs, 51 runs and 23 stolen bases. Dean checked in with a .400 average, eight doubles, six homers, 40 RBIs and 11 steals.

Honors for UT trio: Regional champions in Class 4A for the first time since 2016, United Township (22-14) was recognized with three ICA all-state honorees, including a pair of second team selections.

Representing the Panthers on the second team were the duo of junior catcher Marilyn Boyer and freshman third baseman Miah Berhenke. Sophomore pitcher/infielder Sam Verstraete was a third team pick.

Berhenke and Boyer were UT's top two hitters at .444 and .436, respectively. Berhenke also had 14 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 30 RBIs and 41 runs; Boyer added 17 doubles and 19 RBIs.

In addition to leading the Panthers in wins, strikeouts and earned run average, Verstraete also batted .371 with 11 doubles, four triples and five home runs, driving in 24 runs and scoring 17.

Other ICA honorees: In addition to its first team selections, the trio of Geneseo, Riverdale and Rockridge each had several players earn ICA second and third team All-State recognition.

The Leafs' Sidney Spindel was a second team pick in 3A, with teammates Tara Bomleny and Madi Scott earning third team honors. Also honored in 3A were Rock Island's Lexi Carroll (second team) and A'rion Lonergan (third team).

In 2A, Rockridge's duo of Cierra Bush and Kori Needham joined Riverdale's Breckin DeLaRosa on the second team. The Rams' Katie Cox and Lexi Duke were both third team selections.

Sherrard (19-10) had two 2A second teamers in Nadia Anderson and Savanah Hauger, with Teagan Nees a third-team pick. Kewanee (16-8) was represented by McKensey Stontz (second team) and Kalleigh Gale (third team).

Also in 2A, Erie-Prophetstown's Aylah Jones was a third team pick, while Orion (8-25) was represented by third teamers Lainey Kunert and Ella Sundberg.

In 1A, Northwest Upstate Illini West champion Fulton (14-9) had two second team honorees in Brooklyn Brennan and Addison Hartman, with Resse Germann a third team pick.

Regional champs for the first time since 2017, Morrison (18-10) was represented by Bella Duncan (second team) and Jordan Eads (third team). Galva (2-21) had two All-State picks in Ava Anderson (second team) and Liberty Anderson (third team).