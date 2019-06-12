Softball in the Illinois Quad-Cities and surrounding area had another strong spring. The Illinois Coaches Association took notice.
The ICA All-State softball teams came out Tuesday with four Quad-Cities area players named first-team in their class. Seven others were named second-team picks, and 14 were third-team selections.
Leading the way as first-team players in Class 4A are Moline catcher Sydney Jensen and Rock Island pitcher/first baseman Ashley Peters.
Geneseo shortstop Ava Bieneman was a first-team pick in Class 3A. In Class 2A, Rockridge pitcher/shortstop Amelia Thomas is a first-team pick.
Jensen helped Moline reach the Elite Eight this season, upsetting defending state champion Rock Island in the sectional. She hit .425 with three home runs and 35 RBIs for the Maroons. She also had 12 doubles.
The Purdue-bound Peters hit and pitched Rocky to a 10-0 Western Big Six Conference title defense. She finished the season 20-3 with a 1.58 ERA and 184 strikeouts. She also hit .553 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 RBIs. She also did not strike out once this season.
Bieneman paced Geneseo to a "Sweet 16" sectional title game. The talented shortstop hit .465 with three doubles, two triples, 53 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.
The Loyola-signed Thomas led the defending state champion Rockets to a third-place finish and a third state trophy in four seasons. She finished the season 12-1 with a 1.88 ERA in the circle. She hit .566 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 50 RBIs.
Second-team picks in Class 4A are Moline left fielder Kayla DePoorter and Rock Island third baseman/shortstop Taylor Pannell.
In 3A, Geneseo pitcher Delaney Ostrowski was second team. Making the second-team cut in 2A are Orion's Jenna Drish, Rockridge's Kadey Garrett and Lea Kendall, and Erie-Prophetstown's Erica Thulen.
The third-team group in 4A includes Moline's Aly Gore and Rock Island's Delaney Kelley and Lauryn Stegall.
In 3A, Geneseo's Bailey Mitchell is a third-teamer.
Included in the Class 2A third-team picks are Alleman's duo of Alli Ferrari and Madison Steines.
Also making the third-team cut are Rockridge's Lexi Hines, Orion's Marly Lillibridge and pairs of players from Erie-Prophetstown (Jaden Johnson and Calisa Steele), Fulton (Emily Banker and Emily Schipper), and Kewanee (Lily Debord, Madi Uitermarkt).