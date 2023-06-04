PEORIA — In the wake of his team's third consecutive Illinois Class 2A state title, Rockridge softball coach John Nelson acknowledged that his outgoing senior group would be tough to replace.

At the same time, he was quick to add that next year's squad can be just as strong as the three championship teams that precedes it.

"It'll be hard to top. It just felt like this was a team that would not be denied," Nelson said of the Rockets' third state crown in a row. They are the third to do so after Alleman's three straight Class A titles from 1992-94 and Cobden's three consecutive 1A championships from 2008-10.

"But I tell you what, next year's team is going to be really tough. With Kendra (Lewis) back, and other kids back like Taylor (Dieterich), Morgan (Hofer) and Estellah (Bognar), we're going to have another super-tough squad."

The question that will follow Rockridge when next season rolls around is whether or not it can become the first time in state history to reel off four consecutive state championships.

Among the returning players in 2024, Lewis finished the year as Rockridge's leading hitter with a .579 average in addition to a team-high 22 doubles and four triples, plus 14 home runs and 57 RBIs. In the circle, she finished 25-0 with a 1.49 ERA and 194 strikeouts.

"Everybody new that came in worked their butts off, and we wanted to get this kind of experience for them," she said. "That way if they get here again, they'll know what to do."

In addition to stepping in at third base and doing a solid job in her first season as a varsity starter, Dieterich was also among one of the Rockets' top hitters with a .430 average, 17 doubles, eight home runs, 45 RBIs and 42 runs. She also had 20 stolen bases in 21 attempts to lead the team.

"Being a part of these last two championship teams, it's a blast," Dieterich said. "Obviously, I'm speechless right now. This is so much fun, there are no words to describe how much fun we're having."

So much, in fact, that Dieterich is already looking forward to beginning the process of booking another trip to the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in a year's time.

"We'll all enjoy this moment now, then look forward to taking the next step in line," she said. "We're always going to push ourselves and never settle."

Hofer, the younger sister of senior left fielder Mikaylin Hofer, earned herself a place in right field this spring and also contributed at the plate with a .337 average, six doubles, four homers, 26 RBIs and 38 runs.

Like her fellow teammates that are set to come back next season, the joy of this weekend will soon give way to the day-by-day business of beginning again in nine months' time.

"We're going to keep working hard next year and keep getting better every day," Hofer said. "We're going to practice every day and get 100 percent better every day, and keep on going. We can do anything if we believe in it."

Conference call: In addition to the 2A title won by Three Rivers West Division champion Rockridge (38-1), Saturday marked a conference sweep for the Three Rivers.

In the 1A championship game, TRAC East champion Peru St. Bede (26-7-1) won its first state championship by holding off Glasford Illini Bluffs 7-6. The title comes in the final year of Three Rivers membership for St. Bede, which is returning to the Tri-County Conference for the 2023-24 school year.

It is the first time multiple state softball champions from the same conference have been crowned since 1994, when Alleman won its third straight Class A title and Moline took the Class AA crown.