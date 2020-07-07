Fourth-ranked Northeast regains its identity under Eversmeyer

“Definitely the most important part one through nine, we can do what coach asks us to do,” Hildebrandt said.

Mangelsen had five hits and Alexis Ehlers collected four in the two games. Eight of the nine spots in the order had at least one hit in the two games.

Kluever scattered 11 hits in the opener. She wiggled out of several jams, including a bases-loaded, no-out predicament in the sixth. The Sabers (9-11) stranded 10 baserunners.

“We’ve been in some of those situations this year,” Eversmeyer said, “and we’ve gotten out of a couple against North Scott, had to find a way against Durant and Wilton. We know we can get out of it.”

Northeast committed two errors and turned three double plays in the doubleheader. Kluever, meanwhile, has issued only 12 walks in 93 innings.

“Our pitching and defense has taken (us) from good to elite,” Eversmeyer said. “Our infielders are making plays every single night that are very impressive. Our pitcher knows she doesn’t have to strike out everybody. She pitches to her defense and pounds the strike zone.”