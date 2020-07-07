Fourth-ranked Northeast regains its identity under Eversmeyer

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa — Bree Mangelsen felt Northeast’s softball program lost its identity two years ago. With coach Travis Eversmeyer stepping down, the Rebels saw their string of seven consecutive seasons of 23 wins or more end.
They also saw the team dynamic shift in a negative way.
“Nothing was working, and we felt almost cheated,” said Mangelsen, a senior catcher and five-year starter. “We really hit a team low. We lost our team chemistry and who we are as a program.”
Eversmeyer returned to the dugout early last year and Northeast is climbing its way back to being a viable contender in Class 2A.
With no senior starters on last year's team and the addition of eighth-grade pitcher Madison Kluever, Northeast improved to 14-2 on the season Tuesday night with a 6-2 and 13-1 doubleheader sweep of Central DeWitt at Northeast High School.
Northeast started the season ranked 13th. It has ascended each week to its current position of No. 4.
“I don’t know if we expected to be sitting fourth, but we expected to have a good season,” Eversmeyer said. “This group has some bigger goals in the next couple of weeks they want to accomplish.
“We’re playing really well right now.”
And the culture is back at a level which produced 34-5 and 32-9 seasons in 2015 and 2016.
Northeast has several signs posted in its dugout — E+R=O (Event + Response = Outcome), The Rebel Way, Competitive Excellence and Relentless Effort. Just outside the dugout, there is a sign that reads: “Honor those who came before you.”
“The culture has gone up a lot,” all-state outfielder Neveah Hildebrandt said. “We know what is expected of us and what other people expect out of us.”
The Rebels were 20-13 and lost in the regional semifinal last season. It laid the groundwork for what this season has become.
“When coach Eversmeyer returned, we knew this was a coach we have to respect and one who would put us in our place,” Mangelsen said. “Nothing was going to get by him.
“He really talks about culture and how we react to things. That gets the girls' mindset to the right place they need to be. We know Northeast is going to start making a statement again with our softball program."
The Rebels have an experienced and sound lineup.
Hildebrandt, the leadoff hitter, had two hits and two runs in the opener. She was 3-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBIs in the nightcap.
Afterward, an assistant coach presented her with an oven mitt — the traveling trophy Northeast uses to designate the team MVP for that night.
“Definitely the most important part one through nine, we can do what coach asks us to do,” Hildebrandt said.
Mangelsen had five hits and Alexis Ehlers collected four in the two games. Eight of the nine spots in the order had at least one hit in the two games.
Kluever scattered 11 hits in the opener. She wiggled out of several jams, including a bases-loaded, no-out predicament in the sixth. The Sabers (9-11) stranded 10 baserunners.
“We’ve been in some of those situations this year,” Eversmeyer said, “and we’ve gotten out of a couple against North Scott, had to find a way against Durant and Wilton. We know we can get out of it.”
Northeast committed two errors and turned three double plays in the doubleheader. Kluever, meanwhile, has issued only 12 walks in 93 innings.
“Our pitching and defense has taken (us) from good to elite,” Eversmeyer said. “Our infielders are making plays every single night that are very impressive. Our pitcher knows she doesn’t have to strike out everybody. She pitches to her defense and pounds the strike zone.”
The Rebels have positioned themselves to host all the way through the regional tournament. They could see Dyersville Beckman, which knocked them out a year ago, in the semifinal round. State-ranked Jesup and power Iowa City Regina loom on the bottom half of the bracket.
“If we keep our same mindset and stay true to ourselves and not play bigger than who we are, we have a chance to make it (to state),” Mangelsen said. “This is the team to do it and help set the tone for upcoming years.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!