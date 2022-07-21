Friday's state championship softball capsules

Class 3A

Who: No. 1 Mount Vernon (35-4) vs. No. 2 Assumption (36-8)

When: Friday, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

Assumption players to watch: Sydney Roe, sr., C (.525 avg., 18 doubles, 8 HR, 53 RBIs); Bella Nigey, sr., P (24-3, 0.75 ERA, 142 IP, 175 Ks); Helen Sons, jr., 1B (.467 avg., 41 runs, 21 doubles, 36 RBIs)

Mount Vernon players to watch: Jenna Sprague, sr., P (26-2, 0.83 ERA, 178 IP, 202 Ks); Maia Bentley, sr., SS (.417 avg., 14 doubles, 5 triples, 7 HR, 42 RBIs); Addison Gookin, so., IF (.496 avg., 11 doubles, 6 HR, 39 RBIs)

Quick hits: Teams have been 1-2 in some order in the IGHSAU state rankings all summer. Assumption coach Ron Ferrill can win his fifth state title, matching Carlisle's Jim Flaws and former Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Adel coach Larry Niemeyer for sixth all-time. The Knights beat Mount Vernon 10-5 in last year's final, but the teams haven't met this season. Despite making eight state trips in the last nine years, Mount Vernon is chasing its first state title. Assumption is first in 3A with a .410 team average. Mount Vernon is second in ERA at 1.35.

Class 2A

Who: No. 4 Iowa City Regina (23-11) vs. No. 7 Wilton (28-6)

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

Regina players to watch: Emma Nibaur, sr., P (17-7, 2.57 ERA, 149 2/3 IP, 133 Ks); Courtney Kessler, jr., C (.412 avg., 8 doubles, 22 RBIs); Avery Kies, so., OF (.353 avg., 6 doubles, 13 RBIs)

Wilton players to watch: Charlotte Brown, jr., P (27-6, 2.39 ERA, 196 1/3 IP, 245 Ks; .457 avg., 4 HR, 34 RBIs); Peyton Souhrada, sr., OF (.466 avg., 9 doubles, 8 HR, 43 RBIs); Taylor Drayfahl, jr., SS (.422 avg., 42 runs, 11 doubles, 28 RBIs)

Quick hits: The River Valley Conference rivals split during the season. Regina won the season opener 7-1, but Wilton took the rematch 1-0 on June 15. Wilton is looking to win its first state championship in any sport since baseball captured the 2005 crown with an undefeated season. The Beavers are tallying 11.2 runs per game in the postseason, including 14 in the semifinal rout over North Union. Regina is in its fifth title game in eight seasons, winning it all in 2015 and 2017. The Regals' 11 losses are the most of any team in the 2A state field.

