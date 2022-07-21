 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Friday's state championship softball capsules

  • Updated
  • 0
State SBall Wilton vs. North Union 3

Wilton senior Peyton Souhrada connects for a base hit in Wednesday's Class 2A state softball semifinal game against North Union. The Beavers play for a state title Friday evening against Iowa City Regina in Fort Dodge.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Waterloo Courier

Class 3A

Who: No. 1 Mount Vernon (35-4) vs. No. 2 Assumption (36-8)

When: Friday, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Assumption players to watch: Sydney Roe, sr., C (.525 avg., 18 doubles, 8 HR, 53 RBIs); Bella Nigey, sr., P (24-3, 0.75 ERA, 142 IP, 175 Ks); Helen Sons, jr., 1B (.467 avg., 41 runs, 21 doubles, 36 RBIs)

Mount Vernon players to watch: Jenna Sprague, sr., P (26-2, 0.83 ERA, 178 IP, 202 Ks); Maia Bentley, sr., SS (.417 avg., 14 doubles, 5 triples, 7 HR, 42 RBIs); Addison Gookin, so., IF (.496 avg., 11 doubles, 6 HR, 39 RBIs)

Quick hits: Teams have been 1-2 in some order in the IGHSAU state rankings all summer. Assumption coach Ron Ferrill can win his fifth state title, matching Carlisle's Jim Flaws and former Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Adel coach Larry Niemeyer for sixth all-time. The Knights beat Mount Vernon 10-5 in last year's final, but the teams haven't met this season. Despite making eight state trips in the last nine years, Mount Vernon is chasing its first state title. Assumption is first in 3A with a .410 team average. Mount Vernon is second in ERA at 1.35.

People are also reading…

Class 2A

Who: No. 4 Iowa City Regina (23-11) vs. No. 7 Wilton (28-6)

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Regina players to watch: Emma Nibaur, sr., P (17-7, 2.57 ERA, 149 2/3 IP, 133 Ks); Courtney Kessler, jr., C (.412 avg., 8 doubles, 22 RBIs); Avery Kies, so., OF (.353 avg., 6 doubles, 13 RBIs)

Wilton players to watch: Charlotte Brown, jr., P (27-6, 2.39 ERA, 196 1/3 IP, 245 Ks; .457 avg., 4 HR, 34 RBIs); Peyton Souhrada, sr., OF (.466 avg., 9 doubles, 8 HR, 43 RBIs); Taylor Drayfahl, jr., SS (.422 avg., 42 runs, 11 doubles, 28 RBIs)

Quick hits: The River Valley Conference rivals split during the season. Regina won the season opener 7-1, but Wilton took the rematch 1-0 on June 15. Wilton is looking to win its first state championship in any sport since baseball captured the 2005 crown with an undefeated season. The Beavers are tallying 11.2 runs per game in the postseason, including 14 in the semifinal rout over North Union. Regina is in its fifth title game in eight seasons, winning it all in 2015 and 2017. The Regals' 11 losses are the most of any team in the 2A state field.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News