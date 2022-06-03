From the bottom to the top, no weak links in Rockridge lineup

PEORIA — By a look at the Rockridge softball team's stat sheet, one can ascertain that the bulk of the Rockets' power rests at the head of its lineup.

However, as befitting a team with a 34-0 record, there are no weak links in coach John Nelson's batting order.

Several games in Rockridge's postseason run has proven that point, including Friday's 5-3 win over Pontiac in the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament semifinals at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

After the Lady Indians had tied the game with two third-inning runs, it was the Rockets' eighth and ninth hitters — junior right fielder Daytonah Downing and senior third baseman Taylor Sedam — who ignited their club's pivotal fourth inning.

Downing reached on an error to open the top of the fourth, and Sedam quickly followed suit with a single. Three batters later, junior center fielder Kori Needham singled in Downing with what would prove to be the winning run.

"Taylor and I are good bottom hitters who try to get things going, and I know Taylor does her best to try and get it to (lead-off hitter Payton Brown)," said Downing, who also showed her defensive skills with a sixth-inning catch off the turf that robbed Pontiac's Sam Johns of a hit.

"Definitely, the main part of it for me is to try and get on base, move people around. Just look for my pitch to hit."

Sedam, who along with Brown, senior shortstop Lexi Hines and sophomore pitcher Kendra Lewis had a two-hit day on Friday, echoed Downing's thoughts.

"Our job is to get on and get it to the top of the order," she said. "There were a lot of momentum switches in this game, and when (Pontiac) tied it up, we had to come back hard and put them on the ropes."

The lower third of the Rockridge batting order — senior outfielder Keaton Frere, Downing and Sedam — were all hitting at least .330 going into the Final Four, led by Downing's .351 average.

In Frere's case, Nelson cited her at-bat during the Rockets' three-run third inning that at the time gave them a 3-1 lead. Although she lined out to Pontiac pitcher Elena Krause to end the frame, she worked the count full and fouled off several pitches to wear down Krause.

"It wasn't the result that mattered, it was the process and what she did to tire (Krause) out," he said. "The bottom of our order takes pride in being able to flip the order around and get to the top with runners on base. I'm proud of them for sticking with our approach today.

"That was to work deep counts, and tire her out."

Brown, who leads the Rockets in nearly all categories hitting out of the lead-off spot, is quick to acknowledge her teammates' efforts and the strength of the Rockridge lineup as a whole.

"We don't have a true end of our lineup," she said. "From one through nine, we've got some of the strongest hitters in the state."

In Sedam's view, regardless of whether a Rockridge player is on the field, in the batter's box or cheering from the dugout, each and every contribution has played in equal role in the Rockets being on the verge of repeating as 2A state champions.

"No matter where you are," she said, "you're a part of this team."

