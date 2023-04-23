One common factor for the Fulton and Mercer County softball teams coming into the season was both squads being led by first-year head coaches.

More than a month into the 2023 prep campaign, another common thread has developed to link both clubs.

Coming into this week, Derek Germann's Fulton Steamers (10-4) and Dustin Murray's Mercer County Golden Eagles (12-2) sit atop or near the top of their respective conferences' standings.

At 6-0, the Steamers hold a one-game lead in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's West Division over Warren-Stockton (11-2, 5-1), a club that Fulton faces twice this week.

"I thought with the experience that was returning, and with some of these kids playing summer ball, we could be where we're at now," said Germann, whose club has won nine straight after a 1-4 start.

"We lost a couple of tough games early in the year, but we've grown from that and become a better team."

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles are off to a 5-0 start in the Lincoln Trail Conference, only sitting in second place due to not playing as many league games as Abingdon-Avon (11-5, 8-0). MerCo is set to host A-Town in a league doubleheader on Friday.

"It's been a great start," Murray said. "The girls have bought in, and have done everything that's been asked of them. There's still room to grow, but they're playing good softball. Every day, they keep buying in and keep jelling."

Mercer County started off 8-0 before taking its first loss, a 7-6 decision on April 10, ironically against Fulton. The Eagles' other setback came this past week, falling 11-1 to Sherrard.

Leading the way has been senior infielder and 2022 Illinois Coaches Association second team Class 2A all-state pick Madi Frieden. She leads MerCo with a .639 batting average to go with 11 doubles, 17 RBI and 21 runs.

A pair of juniors, Riley King and Gabby McPeek, check in at .400 and .476, respectively. Freshman Natalie Thomson is hitting .467 with 14 RBI, 21 runs and 15 stolen bases. Thomson's classmate Elsie Cook is 8-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts.

"We had some key returners coming back; girls who were sophomores in 2022 that played a ton, and of course having an all-state player of Madi's caliber back is huge," Murray said. "The girls have meshed well. The goal is to at least get one percent better every day, and they've done it."

For his part, Murray is more than familiar with the Mercer County program, having served as varsity assistant and head JV coach before taking the varsity reins from Morgan Weeks prior to this season.

"It's been a great transition," he said. "When Morgan stepped down, it was no problem for me to step in. It's been an easy and exciting transition."

At Fulton, Germann inherited a club that finished at .500 last spring at 11-11. Fourteen games into his tenure, the Steamers have nearly matched last spring's victory total.

The pitching combo of sophomore Addison Hartman (7-2, 3.10 ERA, 83 strikeouts) and junior Brooklyn Brennan (3-1, 2.92 ERA) has been instrumental in fueling Fulton's nine-game winning streak.

At the plate, the trio of junior infielder Madyson Luskey (.381. 17 RBI), junior catcher Emily Kane (.341, four doubles) and sophomore infielder Kira Wilson (.304, 10 RBI, 17 runs, 12 steals) are the pacesetters of a balanced offensive attack.

"We started off this season playing some 2A teams and a tough 1A team in Pearl City, and we played with each of them; we played seven good innings in each game," Germann said. "Unfortunately in those games, we were giving away more freebies than we were able to take.

"Now, we're playing good defense, and our pitching is coming around. We've got the kids buying in, and it's been exciting to see."