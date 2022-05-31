Furious Rocky softball rally falls short at sectionals

WASHINGTON, Ill. — Don’t quit and never give up.

Those were the words Rock Island softball coach Chris Allison etched into his team the past eight years. And in the bottom of the seventh trailing by seven runs, that mentality almost led to one of the greatest comeback attempts in program history.

Rock Island dropped its sectional semifinal game to East Peoria 12-11 on Tuesday in Washington, but the senior-laden Rocks competed to the last out. And for Allison, that was more than enough to be proud of.

“I told them (after the game) thank you for competing and giving us a chance,” Allison said. “People were leaving thinking that this game was over, but they didn’t quit. They got on and put pressure on them. If a couple balls at the end were hit a little to the left or right, it could have been us walking out with a win.

"They finished the season the right way. They played hard until the last out and they always played together. I couldn't have asked for a better group to finish out this year."

East Peoria held a 12-5 lead with three outs to go, but the Rocks scored sixth in the final frame. Seniors Taylor Pannell, Bella Allison and Gabriella Taber all reached to begin the inning and after two straight walks made it 12-7, Lexi Carroll blasted a grand slam to left center that bounced off of the top of the wall and over. Carroll finished with five RBIs.

“Lexi has been hitting well all year and when you have a kid hitting .400 at the seven spot, that’s great for our team,” Allison said. “The opposing pitcher can’t relax. We had a tough lineup this season and we proved that at the end. Lexi did a nice job and I was happy for her. That’s something she can carry into next year.”

Two more Rocks reached to put the tying run at second with two outs, but a sharp ground ball to second ended the game with the winning run on base.

“We told them the last three outs are the hardest to get,” Allison said. “They gave us a chance and that’s all you can ask when you’re down that many. They didn’t quit. They fought and I couldn’t be more happy for my senior group to do that.”

Nine seniors will graduate from a Rocky squad that has won 44 games the past two seasons.

“These girls won three conference titles and three regional titles,” Allison said. “They are a close knit group. Hopefully they showed something to the younger generation that if you stay close together and work hard, good things are going to happen. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Rock Island got on the board first in the opening inning. Pannell doubled to deep left on a line drive to the wall, and then Gabriella Taber blasted one into the trees in left to give the Rocks a 2-0 lead.

East Peoria took the lead in the third after two singles to begin the inning put Rocky pitcher Campbell Kelley in a jam. Bri Despines rocketed a ball to short that deflected off of the shortstop’s glove for the first run of the game, but then Gracie Luna launched a homer to dead center to give East Peoria the 4-2 advantage.

The Raiders' Olivia Strawn hit a lead-off double to begin the fourth, but Kelley was one out away from escaping the jam unscathed until Luna cleared the bases with a two-out double to left to make it 7-2. She finished with six RBIs.

After Sydney Quinones’ lead-off double in the second, Emily Compton set down nine straight Rocky hitters. It wasn’t until the fifth that the Rocks had a baserunner again, but when they did — they made it count.

Carroll began the inning with a walk, and then A’rion Lonergan smashed a homer to deep right center that cleared the advertisements over the wall. It was the second straight postseason game that the Rocky freshman went deep.

“She had phenomenal at bats for a ninth-grader,” Allison said. “She is a great player and is going to be great for Rock Island the next couple of years.”

However, East Peoria struck again with four more runs in the sixth after Delia Schwartz replaced Kelley in the circle. Compton helped herself with a three-run blast to center that made it 11-4. Olivia Strawn followed with a home run to left to make it 12-4.

Rock Island’s Lexi Carroll had a two-out single to center in the sixth to cut the deficit to 12-5 before Rock Island’s comeback in the seventh.

After the game, Allison announced that this season was his last. He won a state title with the Rocks in the 2017-18 season and built the program into a yearly contender.

“We did a lot of great things in my eight years at Rock Island and these girls displayed the don’t quit and never give up mentality,” Allison said. “They played hard and had fun and did the little things right. I feel good leaving the program where it is and what we have been able to accomplish.

“Eight years ago Rock Island softball wasn’t on the map, but now they know who we are.”

