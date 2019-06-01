EAST PEORIA — Senior Kadey Garrett’s storied four-year softball career for the Rockridge Rockets ended Saturday afternoon at Eastside Centre, but her story’s plot twist doesn’t come until the very last chapter and the very last page.
Garrett already had decided that the Class 2A third-place game would be her last on a diamond. Taking a grade-point average of 4.7 on a 4.0 scale to the University of Northern Iowa, her direction heads toward math education and teaching.
So, when Garrett came to bat in the bottom of the sixth against Stanford Olympia, she knew that particular at-bat could be, and likely was, the end. Her team trailed 1-0. The Rockets had runners on second and third with one out.
It even came down to one pitch, a count of three balls and two strikes.
Garrett drove a double down the left-field line to bring home two runs and give the Rockets a 2-1 victory over the Raiders.
It is Rockridge’s third state trophy in four years, taking third in 2016 and first last year. The Rockets end with a 32-7 record, losing only three seniors — Garrett, pitcher Amelia Thomas and second baseman Addison Riley.
“Kadey was real emotional on the bus on the way down,” said Thomas, who finished the season with a 12-1 pitching record, the only loss coming Friday in the seminal game against state champion Beecher. “I told her we just needed to act like it was another game and then afterward it can hit us.”
Only because of Garrett’s hit could it hit them in the best of ways.
“I knew we were going to the bottom of the sixth and that it could be my last time up,” Garrett said. “Our team needed something badly. I battled to a full count, saw the pitch and roped it hard.”
Lea Kendall scored from third and Lexi Hines came in from second, both reaching base with singles to open the inning. Hailee Dehner set up the deciding runs with a sacrifice bunt from the cleanup spot.
Ironically, it was Kendall, a sophomore, who thought she had changed the direction of how this story was going to end in the top of the inning. She made a sensational outstretched catch in left field that saved a run, but collided with Garrett.
“I just got to the ball, and then I felt my knee go into our center fielder’s stomach,” Kendall said of Garrett. “My heart broke. I thought I had killed her; she wasn’t moving. I was so scared.”
Garrett shook off the injury, but that’s what softball superheroes do before the final credits roll.
“We call her Captain Comeback; we have called her that forever,” Rockridge coach John Nelson said.
“Let me take you back to her freshman year, the sectional championship game. We are down one to Quincy Notre Dame, with a runner on third base, two strikes. I give her the sign for a squeeze bunt, she lays it down to tie the game and then we get a walk-off hit.
“Last year in the state semifinals, against Pinckneyville, we were down one and she came through with a two-run single to win that game. And she has stepped up so many times this year.”
Asked if he had an inkling as to how the game might finish when he saw Garrett step to the plate for one final time in a softball uniform in the sixth inning, Nelson smiled and said, “I was praying for a hit; I’m not good at predicting things.”
Captain Comeback went out a winner.