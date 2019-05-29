PEORIA — After four scoreless innings at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, Wednesday’s 3A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional softball semifinal between Geneseo and Canton felt like a potential classic pitcher’s dual with both teams clawing for offense.
The top-seeded Lady Leafs flipped the script on that story to erupt for six runs in both the fifth and sixth innings and post a 12-0 win over fifth-seeded Canton in six innings to advance to Saturday’s 11 a.m. sectional final against fellow No. 1 seed Pontiac, a 2-0 winner over Galesburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Geneseo and coach Pat Mitchell have grown used to a "don't panic" approach when the bats are quiet early on. Canton (20-11) junior starter Blair Jacobus retired eight straight Leafs, striking out four, after Ava Bieneman’s leadoff single. Geneseo (24-10), playing as the road team, had just two hits in the first four innings.
Natalie Baumgardner’s one-out single got things started in the fifth for Geneseo, which batted around in back-to-back innings after the sluggish start.
“You’ve just got to make your adjustments,” Mitchell said. “Our whole momentum is based on our offense. And once we get a couple runs, it usually seems to go on a spurt and get things going in the right direction.”
And the Lady Leafs scored all 12 runs without a home run. Their only extra base hit was an Eden McAvoy double that was misplayed on the right field turf. Geneseo constantly advanced to second base on throws to third or home and used a pair of Canton errors to feed into the huge innings.
Geneseo did not commit an error on Wednesday, which provided a key advantage to Geneseo and starting pitcher Delaney Ostrowski, who was the first to admit she is not a strikeout pitcher.
“My defense behind me is crucial. And especially for me to get the ball down, that’s the biggest part,” said Ostrowski. Practicing on nearby turf also paid off for the defense. “Making the plays off of these bounces, it’s been spectacular.”
Bieneman finished 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs at the leadoff spot. Ostrowski and Cora Varland also knocked in two runs, and Bailey Mitchell led the team with three RBIs. Geneseo out-hit Canton 10-4.
Ostrowski said needing a trip or two through the order to get the offense going might be stressful for her coaches at times, but the team stays calm.
"We all know if one time through, we don't get it done, we're going to come back strong and finish it," said Ostrowski.
The Lady Leafs advance to face a Pontiac team with two D1 pitchers looking for the school's first sectional title, so patience could be the key once again.
Geneseo topped Pontiac 4-1 on April 19 at the Washington Panther Classic. GHS faced the Pontiac senior lefty Amanda Fox, an Illinois State commit, but not junior righty Regan Krause, an Illinois commit. The two combined to one-hit the Leafs in last year's regional title defeat. Krause pitched Wednesday's shutout of Galesburg.
Ostrowski liked her team's momentum after the 12-0 victory.
"From the very beginning, we’ve been talking about it and really saying, we do believe in ourselves," she said. "And we can get it done. We’re really clicking together, and we all want it.”