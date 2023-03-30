GENESEO — Facing an Alleman High School softball program just three games into its re-vamp after sitting out the 2022 prep season, the Geneseo Lady Leafs did not take anything for granted.

Geneseo was looking to bounce back after taking its first loss of the year on Wednesday. Hosting the Pioneers in a Western Big 6 Conference matchup Thursday, Geneseo held off Alleman's challenge for an 11-4 win.

The Pioneers had closed a five-run Geneseo lead down to two with a three-run third inning, but the Leafs (7-1) answered with six runs in their half of the fourth to nail down a 2-0 start to Big 6 play at the J.F. Edwards Complex.

"Alleman's girls played well; they've got a lot of rebuilding to do after not having a team last year," said Geneseo coach Bob Pettit. "You can't take anything for granted, especially in the Western Big 6."

The Leafs looked to get back on form after falling 6-2 to Rock Falls on Wednesday for their first loss after a 6-0 start.

"We were pretty positive after (Wednesday's) game," said Geneseo senior right fielder Madi Scott. "It still stinks to lose, but it wasn't a conference loss. We decided we had to come out, put out positive energy and be ready for today's game."

That positive energy showed in Geneseo's first at-bat as it sent up eight hitters and scored five runs off Alleman freshman Izzy Schneider, who was making her first high school start.

After a one-out double by Payton Stohl (2-for-3), senior first baseman Annabelle Veloz singled to score Stohl with the game's first run, later scoring on a passed ball to put the hosts up by two runs.

Before the inning was over, RBI doubles by Tara Bomleny (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Scott (2-for-3, two RBIs) had the Leafs up 4-0. In the bottom of the second, a Veloz RBI single made it a five-run game.

"I was just excited to get some hits and keep on going," said Veloz, who went 3-for-4 . "Just run it through, you never know what will happen. You've got to stay confident at the plate."

However, the Pioneers (0-4, 0-2 Big 6) answered with three runs in their half of the third inning to close the gap to 5-3 as Lilly Mitchell, Sarah Pickett-Miller and Sydnee Ganahl rattled off consecutive RBI singles.

Geneseo quickly stymied that rally with its six-run fourth, in which it sent 11 batters to the plate. Sidney Spindel, Bomleny and Sienna Frank each had RBI singles, with Scott belting an RBI triple. Talisa Thomas relieved starter Bomleny in the third and held Alleman in check the rest of the way.

"We came into this game after having had a bit of a train wreck vs. UT," said Alleman coach Mike Ackerman, referring to the Pioneers' 17-0, four-inning loss at United Township this past Tuesday. "We had a good practice on Wednesday, focusing on doing the small things. But Geneseo is a good team, the best we've played, with a good lineup. We knew we'd have to play our `A' game to beat them."