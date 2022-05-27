Geneseo softball bows out of regional final

GENESEO — Metamora freshman Kaidance Till dealt Geneseo's regional title hopes a crippling blow Friday, smoking a three-run homer over the center field fence in the bottom of the third inning.

The top-seeded Redbirds of the Mid-Illini Conference capitalized on that one swing of the bat and rode their error-free defense and an impressive pitching performance by Sydney Trentman (8 strikeouts, 0 walks) to defeat the fourth-seeded Lady Leafs, 6-2.

“We had our chances and put runners on in the first four innings, but we weren’t able to come up with the big run-scoring hits when we needed them early in the game, and Metamora was just too tough down the stretch,” said Geneseo coach Bob Pettit. “But I was proud of the way our players kept battling at the plate. The energy level was very high, and these girls have a great deal of character and team camaraderie that has carried us through the season.”

Geneseo’s season ended with an overall record of 18-19, runner-up in the regional, and fourth in the Western Big Six Conference with a record of 7-5.

“It is a Geneseo tradition that after a game we all gather in a circle, coaches and players, and give everyone a chance to talk, and our seniors especially did a wonderful job of encouraging our younger players and reflecting on all we accomplished this year,” Pettit said. “Reaching the regional final game is definitely something to build on for next year.”

Geneseo opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when leadoff batter and center fielder Jaelyn Lambin drove a double into the left field corner and scored when designated player Annabelle Veloz singled sharply to third base.

Metamora countered in the bottom of the first, tying the game when shortstop Till singled to right field and scored on a single to left by center fielder Kayla Pacha.

The Redbirds big inning in the third opened when catcher Madeline Mooney singled up the first base line, and with one out, third baseman Kylie Hyde beat out a bunt. Then Till hit the third pitch of her at-bat over the center field fence to give Metamora a 4-1 lead.

The Lady Leafs scored their second run in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs, catcher Sidney Spindel hit a line drive to center, and Pettit brought in pinch-runner Sierra Krueger, who stole second and scored on a drive to right field by shortstop Payton Stohl.

Metamora scored additional runs in the fourth and sixth innings to seal the victory.

“Championships are rare, and our players have worked very hard for this one, we’ve had two very good days of practice, and we followed our game plan to perfection; play solid defense, get a strong pitching performance which Sydney did for us, and work the count for smart and effective at-bats. The home run by Kaidance was an excellent example. She was focused on an inside pitch in the zone, she got it and hit it hard to center,” said Metamora Coach Deric Linder as he watched his team hoist the championship plaque.

