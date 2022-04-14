Geneseo softball hangs on to defeat UT after four-run first inning

GENESEO — With the tying run on second with two outs in the seventh, Geneseo’s Tara Bomleny admitted she was a little nervous.

The junior pitcher wound up and delivered an off-speed pitch that got the batter to swing and miss to end the game to preserve Geneseo’s 5-4 victory over United Township on Thursday at JF Edwards Park.

“I was nervous, but I was confident that my teammates could make out,” Bomleny said. “It was hard to pitch in this wind, but we worked on it in warmups and learned how to adjust.”

Bomleny came on in relief in the fifth and struck out five despite winds that were recorded to be over 50 mph.

“She throws a different ball than most,” Geneseo coach Bob Pettit said. “There is a lot of movement on it. It’s definitely a different speed than most hitters are used to. But (United Township’s) pitcher did the same thing to us. Both teams had trouble hitting the slow ball.”

In the circle for UT (3-4, 0-1 WB6) was Kaylie Pena, who struck out nine in six innings of work and allowed just one run after the first inning.

“It was kind of bad, I mean, the wind was coming right at me, but I was like hey — good pitchers pitch,” Pena said. “And I know good pitchers pitch through any weather and good athletes fight through anything. So that’s what I did.”

The wind looked to bother UT in the bottom of the first inning. The first two Maple Leafs (7-5, 4-1 WB6) reached after throws were slowed down or pushed by the wind. A throwing error allowed Jaelyn Lambin to score from first on a ball hit to the third baseman.

But the real damage was done on a ball drilled by Drayana DeBeof with a runner on a base. The ball sailed over the first row of cars in the parking lot and made it 4-0 Maple Leafs after one.

“That’s why she is in the four spot,” Pettit said. “She got something off-speed and she tied into it. She had two strikes on her, but was able to find something she could get into.”

United Township was able to get a run across in the third when Samantha Verstraete drove Pena home on a double down the left field line, but Geneseo pitcher Katelyn Emerick was able to escape the jam after that.

Emerick was unable to avoid trouble in the fourth though, and Pena went deep on a shot to center field to make it 4-3. Pena ended the game 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

“As a leader and someone who has to pick up the younger players, I felt like I had to do something to show we have that fight and will to want to win this game,” Pena said. “We are a young team, but I’m starting to see more fight every week. Every game we have had more fight.”

Geneseo tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth with Jaelyn Lambin smacked a ball to the center field wall to make it 5-3. Lambin finished 2-for-3.

“That was a huge run,” Pettit said. “I think the wind actually pushed it down. It was tagged. Jaelyn has been our leadoff hitter all year. She has come through for us a lot.”

UT threatened with two runners on base in both the sixth and seventh innings, but Bomleny did enough to never give up the lead.

“We are playing really well,” Bomleny said. “We have come together as a team. There is a lot of cheering when we are in the dugout and we are playing together on the field.”

The win was Geneseo’s third straight and it scored five or more runs for the fifth straight game.

“We are starting to figure it out,” Pettit said. “Our offense has gotten much better. We struggled offensively at the beginning to be honest, but our bats are coming alive and they are starting to hit like I thought they would.”

Geneseo will play next at 10 a.m. Saturday in a triangular with Quincy and host Rock Island. UT will try to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Rock Falls at home.

