Geneseo softball hits four home runs, snaps Rock Island win streak

GENESEO — All streaks have to end eventually, and Geneseo softball were the ones to break the 15-game Western Big 6 winning streak that the Rock Island has compiled over the course of two seasons.
The Maple Leafs took a 10-7 victory at J.F. Edwards Complex after exploding for six runs in the third inning to move to 10-2 overall and 4-2 in the WB6. Rock Island fell to 10-3 and 5-1 in the WB6 after the loss.
The Rocks held a 4-0 lead after picking up three runs in the top of the second and one in the third, but the Maple Leafs kept their composure at the plate and answered in the bottom of the third. Payton Stohl got the scoring started in the inning with an RBI double to score Taylor Krueger from second. After a single from Natalie Baumgardner, Maya Bieneman cleared the bases with a 3-RBI monster home run to dead center to tie the game at four.
After Robyn Nelms was hit by a pitch in the next at bat, Jaelyn Lambin hit the second home run of the inning, with the shot to right field putting the Leafs up 6-4.
The Maple Leafs never trailed after that, and Geneseo coach Pat Mitchell was grateful that his team scored when it did.
"We didn't have sound defense to open the game and we went down four just like that," Mitchell said. "The bottom of the third really eased the pressure off of everyone and Anna (Narup) was able to grind out the rest of the game in the circle. The girls kept after it and we had some solid extra base hits with some power contact."
Narup went six and two-thirds innings and gave up nine hits. She earned the win in the contest, throwing 131 pitches and only getting pulled after a comebacker off the bat of Lexi Carroll hit her hard in the leg.
Narup faced the top of the Rock Island order four times in the game and held Taylor Pannell, the Rocks' star player and a Tennessee softball commit, to an 0-for-4 outing. Pannell came away with an RBI on a groundout in the second inning, but Mitchell was happy with how his team handled the Rock Island star.
"Coming in she was definitely the focus," Mitchell said. "But we didn't want to relax with the rest of the order because they have a full team of great hitters. She's sort of the straw of the team, and we kept her out of the drink and off the bases. It's only a matter of time with her before she gets going but Anna did a great job keeping her off the bags."
Rock Island answered with two runs in the fourth on a Campbell Kelley single to right field, but Kelley was thrown out trying to advance to third on the play, leaving the game tied at six.
The tie was short-lived as Stohl hit her second RBI double of the game to score Krueger in the bottom of the fourth. Geneseo added an insurance run in the fifth on a Drayana DeBoef solo shot to make it 8-6. Rock Island starting pitcher Bella Schwartz answered with a solo shot of her own in the top of the sixth to pull within one, but then in the bottom of the inning Bieneman responded with a two-run home-run to score Krueger and put the game out of reach for the Rocks.
Bieneman had five RBIs on the day and went 2-for-3 with a first-inning walk. She may have been the hero of the day for the Maple Leafs but Bieneman credited her team with putting her in a position to score some runs.
"I was glad to get it done for my team, but everyone chipped in and got into position," Bieneman said. "We got back to the fundamentals today and stayed focused."
Rock Island coach Christopher Allison hopes that his team can learn from the loss with a little less than a month until the postseason.
"It's May 11 and our girls have time to learn," Allison said. "We knew that this week would be a challenge and our girls, to their credit, stayed with it and didn't give up. They kept battling after the six-run inning, and we have a good group of kids. I'm proud of their effort and we can clean some things up before June 2 rolls around."