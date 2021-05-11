Geneseo softball hits four home runs, snaps Rock Island win streak

Narup went six and two-thirds innings and gave up nine hits. She earned the win in the contest, throwing 131 pitches and only getting pulled after a comebacker off the bat of Lexi Carroll hit her hard in the leg.

Narup faced the top of the Rock Island order four times in the game and held Taylor Pannell, the Rocks' star player and a Tennessee softball commit, to an 0-for-4 outing. Pannell came away with an RBI on a groundout in the second inning, but Mitchell was happy with how his team handled the Rock Island star.

"Coming in she was definitely the focus," Mitchell said. "But we didn't want to relax with the rest of the order because they have a full team of great hitters. She's sort of the straw of the team, and we kept her out of the drink and off the bases. It's only a matter of time with her before she gets going but Anna did a great job keeping her off the bags."

Rock Island answered with two runs in the fourth on a Campbell Kelley single to right field, but Kelley was thrown out trying to advance to third on the play, leaving the game tied at six.