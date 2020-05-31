Geneseo softball team felt primed to contend in Big 6

"That was the goal, to win conference," Mitchell said, "but the ultimate goal is always to get to state, and once you get there, to get to the title game and win it. That's something (the Geneseo softball program) hasn't realized yet. Pontiac was going to be bumped down to 2A this year, but our reward for that is that Rock Island was going down to 3A.

"But by winning the conference, it gives you opportunities to play in the kind of big games that would prepare you for the postseason. We had eight seniors back this year, including seven of our starting nine hitters. We felt good about our chances."

Instead, the Maple Leafs hope to reload and re-aim at the Big 6 summit in 2021 with a largely new-look lineup, although several key pieces of this year's club will be back.

The junior pitching duo of Natalie Baumgartner and Anna Narup, along with classmates and position players Maya Bieneman, Hannah Dunk and Robyn Nelms look to build a new nucleus and help Geneseo overcome this season's inactivity and come back strong next spring.

"It'll be hard to replace our middle infield; Ava was a four-year starter on varsity and Mary was a three-year starter, along with Bailey and (outfielder) Cora Varland," Mitchell said. "But, it's the next group's turn, and I'm very optimistic. Anna was going to be our No. 1 pitcher this year. I'm looking for (next year's) seniors to step in."

