Geneseo softball team felt primed to contend in Big 6

GENESEO — Coming off a season in which it finished just two runs short of its first sectional title since 2012, the Geneseo softball team eagerly anticipated its debut as Western Big 6 Conference members.
Returning a solid nucleus from last year's 24-11 squad that went 5-1 against some of its future Big 6 opposition, the Maple Leafs felt primed to hit the finish line ahead of the pack in their first conference race.
"We were very excited about being a part of the Western Big 6," said Geneseo coach Pat Mitchell, whose squad joined fellow Northern Illinois Big 12 alumnus Sterling in making the switch from the NIB-12 to the WB6.
"We felt that with us and Sterling coming in, it made an already good softball conference even better. Our girls have a lot of respect for the Quad-Cities schools, but have no fear playing them."
With seniors such as shortstop Ava Bieneman (.465, 53 runs, 24 stolen bases in '19) and pitcher Bailey Mitchell (.437, 15 doubles, seven home runs, 51 RBIs) along with the infield duo of second baseman Dawson Hartman and third baseman Mary Thomas (.333, eight doubles, 35 RBIs), the Leafs had the firepower to make a title run.
The COVID-19 pandemic scotched Geneseo's goals to not only come out on top in its first Big 6 race, but to take the next postseason step after falling 4-2 to a top-ranked Pontiac club a year ago in the Peoria Notre Dame sectional title game.
"That was the goal, to win conference," Mitchell said, "but the ultimate goal is always to get to state, and once you get there, to get to the title game and win it. That's something (the Geneseo softball program) hasn't realized yet. Pontiac was going to be bumped down to 2A this year, but our reward for that is that Rock Island was going down to 3A.
"But by winning the conference, it gives you opportunities to play in the kind of big games that would prepare you for the postseason. We had eight seniors back this year, including seven of our starting nine hitters. We felt good about our chances."
Instead, the Maple Leafs hope to reload and re-aim at the Big 6 summit in 2021 with a largely new-look lineup, although several key pieces of this year's club will be back.
The junior pitching duo of Natalie Baumgartner and Anna Narup, along with classmates and position players Maya Bieneman, Hannah Dunk and Robyn Nelms look to build a new nucleus and help Geneseo overcome this season's inactivity and come back strong next spring.
"It'll be hard to replace our middle infield; Ava was a four-year starter on varsity and Mary was a three-year starter, along with Bailey and (outfielder) Cora Varland," Mitchell said. "But, it's the next group's turn, and I'm very optimistic. Anna was going to be our No. 1 pitcher this year. I'm looking for (next year's) seniors to step in."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!