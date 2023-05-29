Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sometimes in the postseason, luck and resiliency are equally key factors as sheer talent in terms of being able to survive and advance.

In their respective regional-title games last Friday, both Geneseo and United Township showed the grit each needed to extend their seasons to this week.

Western Big 6 champion Geneseo found itself trailing LaSalle-Peru by four runs and down to its final three outs in the Illinois Class 3A Rock Island regional championship game. The Leafs responded with a six-run outburst in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 7-5 win.

A three-run homer by senior center fielder and the Leafs' career home-run leader Jaelyn Lambin tied the game and set the stage for Madi Scott's go-ahead RBI single and Sidney Spindel's insurance-producing RBI double. However, a play Lambin made the inning before was just as crucial.

"I think the turning point was in the bottom of the sixth when L-P scored three runs," said Geneseo coach Bob Pettit. "They had another ball that was going over the center field fence, and Jaelyn caught it. She went up and robbed a home run ball.

"That turned around the game right there, and we got on fire after that."

Hosting Pekin in a 4A regional final in East Moline, a young United Township squad had to contend with a back-and-forth battle with the Dragons, a team that had beaten UT by 12 runs at the start of the season.

After Pekin went up in the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers tied the game in their half of the seventh inning on a two-run homer by sophomore Tiana Casas. Forcing extra innings, UT exploded for six in the eighth for a wild 16-10 victory. A three-run Emily Stevens homer capped the uprising.

"We were definitely resilient on Friday," said United Township coach John Alonzo. "We had the lead, then they took it. We took it back, and they got it back. But we hung in there.

"The kids were determined to show them that was not what they were going to get on Friday."

Regional champions for the first time since 2016, the Panthers (22-14) hope to showcase the determination that enabled them to weather their back-and-forth matchup with the Dragons.

"It's a progression," said Alonzo, whose club faces Bradley-Bourbonnais (26-6) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Normal Community sectional semifinals. "All season, we've tried to instill in them that they're never out of a game, and don't count yourselves out. Go out and compete for seven innings."

Meantime, Geneseo (29-8) also returns to action on Tuesday. Fresh from their first regional crown since 2019, the Leafs head to the Metamora sectional to face Washington (25-8) in a 4:30 p.m. semifinal.

This will be the second time the teams have faced each other this spring. The Leafs traveled to Washington in late April for a tournament, and led the Panthers by two runs before Washington rallied for a 5-3 victory.

"We're not conceding anything, that's for sure," Pettit said. "There are five teams in our sectional (complex) that are ranked in the top 10 in the state (including Geneseo), and we feel we're as good as any of them. Obviously, LaSalle-Peru's season is over, but the other four are at sectionals.

"Since the week we had to beat Rock Island and Sterling in order to win the Big 6, we've been on fire. We're playing good softball against some very good teams."