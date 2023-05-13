Knoxville knocked off Aledo Mercer County 7-4 on May 13 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on May 8, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op and Knoxville took on Galva on May 9 at Galva High School.
