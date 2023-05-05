It was a tough night for Galva which was overmatched by Aledo Mercer County in this 17-2 verdict.
In recent action on April 27, Galva faced off against Biggsville West Central and Aledo Mercer County took on Abingdon-Avon on April 28 at Abingdon-Avon High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.