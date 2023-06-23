Davenport Assumption's defense throttled Bondurant-Farrar, resulting in a 4-0 shutout on June 23 in Iowa softball.
Recently on June 16, Davenport Assumption squared off with Waukon in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.