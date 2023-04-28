Dominating defense was the calling card of Aledo Mercer County as it shut out Abingdon-Avon 2-0 on April 28 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on April 21, Abingdon-Avon faced off against Galva and Aledo Mercer County took on East Moline United Township on April 24 at Aledo Mercer County High School.

