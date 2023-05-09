Geneseo played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Rock Island during a 11-1 beating in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on May 4, Rock Island faced off against East Moline United Township and Geneseo took on Port Byron Riverdale on May 5 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.

