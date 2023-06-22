The force was strong for Maquoketa as it pierced Camanche during Thursday's 11-1 thumping in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 22.

In recent action on June 13, Maquoketa faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Camanche took on Wilton on June 17 at Wilton High School.

